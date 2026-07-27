Oando Meets Power Minister, Lists Contributions of Its 480MW Okpai Plant 

Says facility supplies 15% of Nigeria’s total electricity



Reaffirms commitment to gas-led economic growth



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Oando Energy Resources (OER), a subsidiary of energy group, Oando Plc, has met with the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, to discuss the company’s role in advancing the nation’s gas-to-power ambitions as well as the potential of domestic gas utilisation.

The meeting, according to a statement from the energy company, underscored the growing partnership between the private sector and government in tackling Nigeria’s energy challenges.



It brought together senior representatives from the company’s upstream division and officials from the ministry, in a session both partners described as timely and productive, given ongoing efforts to resolve constraints within the power sector.

Speaking at the meeting, Managing Director, OER, Dr Ainojie Irune, outlined the scale of the company’s gas assets, noting that its operations currently supports power generation infrastructure and directly contributes to the national grid through its Independent Power Plant (IPP) Okpai.



According to Oando, the plant which provides 50 million Nigerians with electricity, is responsible for approximately 15 per cent of the nation’s power supply.



Irune highlighted the strong operational track record of the ‘black start’ facility, citing decades of reliable output, and stressed that the company’s broader portfolio is increasingly weighted toward gas, a shift he described as central to the country’s economic future.

“Domestic capacity is not only an imperative now, but it is also the only way we get out of an economic crisis,” Irune said, adding that building a productive economy and supporting industrialisation would require sustained investment in basic infrastructure and power.

The company also detailed work being done through its clean energy division, Oando Clean Energy (OCEL) established five years ago, to explore how gas, solar, wind, and hydro resources can be blended to expand access to reliable and affordable power across the continent.



Irune pointed out innovative efforts already underway, including a pilot project repurposing abandoned oil wells across the Oando Joint Venture to generate geothermal-style power, as an example of the kind of creative, homegrown solutions the sector will need going forward.



He emphasised that the responsibility for Nigeria’s energy transformation could not rest on any single stakeholder. “The ambition is not yours alone,” he told the minister, calling for a shared, long-term commitment between government and industry to realise the sector’s set roadmap.



Irune stated that Oando remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s power agenda, reinforcing its long-held view that gas is central to the country’s industrial future.

According to the company, the visit reflects a broader momentum building around gas as the linchpin of Nigeria’s energy strategy, one that industry and government leaders increasingly agree will determine the pace of the country’s industrial growth in the years ahead.

In his remarks, the minister welcomed the company’s continued engagement, describing the discussions as a valuable opportunity to align government policy with private sector capacity, and noted that the ministry remains focused on strengthening gas-to-power delivery as one of the cornerstones of the nation’s industrialisation agenda.



“We can talk about carbon credits, but in reality, it’s about the resources you have. You have to use them. That’s your advantage. Get it done in the cheapest, most efficient way possible. For me, it’s hydro, gas, and solar,” said Tegbe.

According to the statement, both parties reaffirmed their resolve to continue collaboration, with officials noting that the conversation would carry forward into further engagements in the weeks ahead.

The ministry also welcomed the company’s offer of technical and advisory support, including expertise that could benefit broader government efforts in the sector.



“I look forward to that collaboration, and I believe the power sector will get to a point where we start to see real progress. We need to look at how we use skills transfer and exchange to ensure our public sector side is also equipped to deliver on projects. I believe we will get there,” the minister added.