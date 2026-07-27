Michael Ugbewanko Joins Forbes Human Resources Council, Takes African Leadership Voice Global



Sunday Ehigiator



Nigerian management consultant, organizational strategist, and leadership expert, Michael Odafe Ugbewanko, has joined the prestigious Forbes Human Resources Council, positioning him among global leaders influencing conversations around leadership, workforce transformation, and the future of work.



Ugbewanko, the Lead Consultant at Dmidaf Global Consult, was admitted into the invitation-only professional community comprising senior human resources executives, chief people officers, founders, and business leaders who are driving innovation and shaping the evolution of organizations globally.



His admission into the council represents a major recognition of his contributions to organizational effectiveness, human capital development, and leadership transformation, while also providing a platform for him to amplify African perspectives in global business conversations.

The Forbes Human Resources Council brings together accomplished professionals in the human resources ecosystem, including C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors, founders, and business owners who have demonstrated measurable impact and leadership excellence within their fields.



In a congratulatory message to Ugbewanko, Forbes Councils Member Success Specialist, Jessica McClendon, welcomed him into the global community and highlighted the opportunities available to members.

“Welcome to Forbes Human Resources Council. We’re happy to have you as a part of our vibrant and empowering community. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to share your expertise with the Forbes.com audience, connect with industry-leading peers, and access benefits handpicked to enhance your personal and professional success,” the message stated.

For Ugbewanko, the recognition is not only a personal milestone but also an opportunity to represent Africa’s growing influence in shaping modern approaches to leadership, people management, and institutional development.

“The future of business belongs to organizations that intentionally build strong systems and empower people to perform at their highest potential. I am honoured to join a global community of leaders committed to advancing excellence in human resources and organizational leadership while representing the innovation and resilience of African businesses on the global stage,” he said.

With more than a decade of consulting experience, Ugbewanko has worked with hundreds of chief executives across over 1,000 businesses, helping organizations improve performance by strengthening the critical foundations of sustainable growth — process, structure, and people.



Through his work, he has championed the need for organizations to move beyond traditional human resources practices and embrace strategic people management as a core driver of business competitiveness and long-term success.

His recognition by Forbes follows a growing list of achievements in the leadership and human resources space. In 2025, he was named among the 10 Most Influential HR Leaders in Africa by Entrepreneur Magazine, acknowledging his impact on organizational strategy and workforce transformation across the continent.



Ugbewanko is also the author of HR Is Dead, a book that challenges conventional approaches to human resources management and advocates for a more strategic role for HR professionals in enabling business growth, innovation, and institutional sustainability.

Beyond consulting and writing, he is the convener of the Operational Excellence Conclave, a leadership forum held ten times annually that brings together CEOs, founders, senior executives, and policymakers to exchange ideas on building resilient and high-performing organizations.



He also leads The Presidential Table, an executive advisory platform designed for a select group of chief executives seeking strategic guidance to accelerate transformational growth.

An alumnus of the University of South Wales, United Kingdom, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management, Ugbewanko also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan.

He is a Chartered Management Consultant (FIMC, CMC), Fellow of Corporate Governance (FCGP), and Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), United Kingdom.