Ernst & Young to Host Webinar on FRC Draft Valuation Rules

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Global professional services firm, Ernst & Young (EY) Nigeria, will this week host a webinar aimed at helping businesses, valuation professionals and other stakeholders understand and prepare for the implementation of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria’s (FRC) draft valuation regulations.

The virtual session, scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, is expected to provide practical guidance on the implications of the proposed rules, which introduce new expectations for valuation quality, governance, transparency and regulatory oversight within Nigeria’s financial reporting framework.

According to EY, the webinar, themed: “Navigating the FRC Valuation Guidelines for Financial Reporting: Key Requirements and Practical Considerations,” will examine the evolving valuation landscape, the rationale behind the draft regulations and their implications for reporting entities, valuation professionals, auditors, boards and management.

The firm said the programme is designed to equip participants with insights into the emerging regulatory environment and practical steps required to ensure compliance once the guidelines come into effect.

EY noted that the session would be particularly relevant for board members, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, finance directors, audit committee members, finance professionals, valuation specialists, auditors, risk professionals and other stakeholders involved in financial reporting, governance and regulatory compliance.

The webinar will feature a keynote presentation by the Head of the Directorate of Valuation Standards at the FRC, Ugochukwu Nwora, who is expected to speak on the background, rationale and key requirements of the draft valuation regulations.

Participants will also engage in an interactive panel discussion featuring EY partners Olufemi Alabi, Abiodun Ogunoiki, Jamiu Olakisan and Williams Erimona, alongside Idowu Bakare and Nwora.

According to the firm, the panellists will discuss practical implementation considerations, enforcement expectations and leading practices that boards and management can adopt in response to the proposed regulations.

The webinar comes as organisations across Nigeria assess the potential impact of the draft valuation guidelines on financial reporting processes, corporate governance and regulatory compliance.