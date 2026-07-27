$1 Trillion Economy: Education Minister Says Reforms Building Nigeria’s Future Workforce

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has said education will be the key driver of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to build a $1 trillion Nigerian economy by 2030.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Alausa said the federal government is repositioning the education sector to produce a globally competitive workforce through sustained investments in human capital development, skills acquisition, and tertiary education reforms.

“We want to be the manpower supplier of the world. We need to produce competent, skilled and educated young Nigerians who will drive our economy, contribute to Africa’s growth and compete successfully across the world,” he said.

The minister highlighted major interventions in the health sector, noting that annual admissions into nursing schools have risen from about 20,000 to 50,000. Admissions into medicine, pharmacy and dentistry have also been expanded.

He expressed optimism that the reforms will end the shortage of healthcare professionals in the coming years.

On financing, Alausa said the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, was designed with a sustainable model to support students across generations.

He added that President Tinubu had directed that all major reforms must outlast the current administration.

Speaking on industrial relations, the minister credited the president’s leadership for restoring stability in tertiary institutions.

He noted that government paid 50% of withheld salaries owed to university unions and approved a nearly 40% salary increase for staff.

According to him, the improved climate has reflected in global rankings, with Nigerian universities in the Times Higher Education list rising from 21 to 24, and public universities reclaiming top national spots.

Alausa reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to expanding access, strengthening human capital, and preparing Nigerian youths to compete globally under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.