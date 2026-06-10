  • Tuesday, 9th June, 2026

Leadway Kicks off 2026 Schools Initiative in Six States

Business | 2 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Group has announced the commencement of the fourth edition of its flagship “Pages to Places” school outreach initiative. This year’s edition of the programme commenced on June 3, 2026.

The group said the programme would  be implemented in six key locations in Nigeria, cutting across Lagos, Warri, Ekiti, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Abuja, reaching public primary schools with critical educational resources designed to promote literacy and learning.

This year’s edition  has positioned the Pages to Places initiative of Leadway  as motivator of children’s education career . It has also stood as a cornerstone of its  commitment to improving educational outcomes and expanding opportunities for young Nigerians. 

Speaking on the initiative,  the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Leadway Pensure, Olusakin Labeodan, said through the donation of carefully curated literature books and the deployment of mobile libraries to beneficiary schools, the initiative sought to strengthen literacy levels, cultivate a sustainable reading culture, and improved access to learning materials in underserved communities.

He said at  the heart of the programme was the belief that books were powerful gateways to knowledge, imagination, and opportunity. 

“By exposing children to stories, ideas, and experiences beyond their immediate environments, Pages to Places broadens horizons, inspires curiosity, and nurtures a lifelong love for reading and learning”, he said..

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.