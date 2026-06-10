Leadway Kicks off 2026 Schools Initiative in Six States

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Group has announced the commencement of the fourth edition of its flagship “Pages to Places” school outreach initiative. This year’s edition of the programme commenced on June 3, 2026.

The group said the programme would be implemented in six key locations in Nigeria, cutting across Lagos, Warri, Ekiti, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Abuja, reaching public primary schools with critical educational resources designed to promote literacy and learning.

This year’s edition has positioned the Pages to Places initiative of Leadway as motivator of children’s education career . It has also stood as a cornerstone of its commitment to improving educational outcomes and expanding opportunities for young Nigerians.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Leadway Pensure, Olusakin Labeodan, said through the donation of carefully curated literature books and the deployment of mobile libraries to beneficiary schools, the initiative sought to strengthen literacy levels, cultivate a sustainable reading culture, and improved access to learning materials in underserved communities.

He said at the heart of the programme was the belief that books were powerful gateways to knowledge, imagination, and opportunity.

“By exposing children to stories, ideas, and experiences beyond their immediate environments, Pages to Places broadens horizons, inspires curiosity, and nurtures a lifelong love for reading and learning”, he said..