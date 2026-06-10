  • Tuesday, 9th June, 2026

Stransact Introduces Honours Roll for Exceptional Students

Business | 24 seconds ago

Stransact Chartered Accountants, part of RSM International, a global network, has launched the Stransact Honours Roll – an initiative to recognise and reward outstanding final-year students across Nigeria’s top-ranked universities.

The programme will annually honour five (5) exceptional graduating students from each of twenty (20) universities identified by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, spanning the following disciplines: Sciences, Mathematics, Engineering and Technology, Business and Accounting, and Law and Humanities.

Each recipient will receive a cash award of N100,000, formal recognition as a Stransact Honours Roll recipient, and an invitation to join the Stransact Talent Vault (“STV”) – a structured programme designed to equip high-performing graduates with the practical skills and professional exposure needed for today’s workforce.

Speaking at the launch, Eben Joels, Managing Partner of Stransact Chartered Accountants, said: “As a firm committed to developing future-ready talent, we are delighted to introduce the Stransact Honours Roll. This merit-based initiative celebrates exceptional final-year students in top-ranked Nigerian universities and connects them to meaningful opportunities.”

He also commended the qualifying institutions: “Inclusion in this programme is a testament to the dedication of these universities to academic excellence, research impact, and global relevance. We celebrate their leadership, faculty, and students.”

Joels described the Talent Vault as central to the firm’s long-term strategy: “STV is the cornerstone of our approach to building a pipeline of ethical, innovative, and execution-focused professionals.”

Stransact Chartered Accountants is a premier accounting and advisory firm with deep expertise in the Nigerian business landscape. Through its affiliation with RSM, the world’s sixth-largest network of independent audit, tax, and consulting firms, Stransact serves a broad local and global clientele.

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