SEC Warns Investing Public to Desist from UYJ Multitrade

Kayode Tokede

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), over the weekend, said its attention has been drawn to the activities of MY SHARE operating under the name, Uyj Multitrade Limited stressing that the firm is an illegal capital market operator.

The commission in a statement stated that the illegal firm holds itself out as an Investment Adviser/Fund Manager in the Nigerian capital market.

The commission, however, notified the investing public that MY SHARE and UYJ MULTITRADE LIMITED are not registered to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian Capital Market.

It said, “Accordingly, the general public is advised to refrain from engaging with MY SHARE and UYJ MULTITRADE LIMITED or any of their representatives in respect of any business/transaction pertaining or relating to investment in Nigerian capital market.

“The commission uses this medium to reiterate that transacting in the Nigerian capital market with unregistered and unregulated entities exposes investors to the risk of fraud and potential loss of investment.”