  • Monday, 10th March, 2025

SEC Warns Investing Public to Desist from UYJ Multitrade

Business | 17 minutes ago

Kayode Tokede

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), over the weekend, said its attention has been drawn to the activities of MY SHARE operating under the name, Uyj Multitrade Limited stressing that the firm is an illegal capital market operator.

The commission in a statement stated that the illegal firm   holds itself out as an Investment Adviser/Fund Manager in the Nigerian capital market.

The commission, however, notified the investing public that MY SHARE and UYJ MULTITRADE LIMITED are not registered to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian Capital Market.

It said, “Accordingly, the general public is advised to refrain from engaging with MY SHARE and UYJ MULTITRADE LIMITED or any of their representatives in respect of any business/transaction pertaining or relating to investment in Nigerian capital market.

“The commission uses this medium to reiterate that transacting in the Nigerian capital market with unregistered and unregulated entities exposes investors to the risk of fraud and potential loss of investment.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.