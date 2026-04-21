Biggs Dumps APC, Says Plateau Political Space Has Become ‘Too Constricted’

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Sunday Garba Biggs, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing what he described as a rapidly shrinking political space within the party and ongoing realignments across the country.

Biggs, who contested the APC governorship primary in 2022, announced his departure in a letter addressed to the Chairman of APC, Mangu Ward II, Mangu Local Government Area. He said the decision followed “deep personal reflection” and a reassessment of his political trajectory.

“I write to formally tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective immediately,” he stated.

“In view of the current political realignments across the country and after deep personal reflection, I have resolved to take a different path in pursuit of my political aspirations.”

He expressed appreciation to party leaders and members for the support he enjoyed during his four‑year stint, adding that he remained grateful for the relationships built.

Speaking with journalists shortly after submitting his resignation, Biggs said the political atmosphere within the APC had become too congested to accommodate his aspirations.

“We are all living witnesses to how the polity in Plateau and the nation has been over the months, where almost every political gladiator has moved to the APC,” he said.

“The political environment is becoming very constricted, and if you realize your interests cannot be realized, the best thing is to shift base and follow the trend of alignments and realignments across the country.”

He disclosed that consultations were ongoing regarding his next political platform, noting that an announcement would be made within 48 hours.

“I know where I’m going, but out of courtesy I must respect the party until consultations are finalized,” he said.

Biggs said his political agenda remains anchored on addressing what he described as a widening disconnect between government and citizens, particularly on issues of peace and security.

“The main issue on the front burner for the average Plateau person is peace and security,” he said.

“There’s a serious disconnect between the government and the people. If you can’t get security right, you can’t get anything else right.”

He argued that while previous administrations made efforts, gaps remain in managing diversity, building trust, and unifying communities.

“We must first see ourselves as Plateau people, irrespective of language or religion. That unity of purpose is the starting point,” he added.

Biggs insisted that his exit from the APC was not a unilateral decision, revealing that his political structure known as the Bigthings’ Coming Movement endorsed the move.

“As a leader of a movement, I can’t take this kind of decision alone. The entire structure was consulted, and this is what they desire,” he said.

He predicted that his departure, alongside emerging alternatives across parties, would reshape Plateau’s political dynamics ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“Plateau people will now have options and alternatives to vote for. The political landscape has changed,” he said.

He dismissed social‑media reports linking him to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing them as fake.

“I did not authorize anybody to issue that. I never told anyone I was going to ADC,” he clarified.

Asked about developments within the APC, Biggs declined to comment, saying he had already moved on.

“At this moment, I’m no longer a member of the APC. The space was becoming too constricted for us, and I can’t operate in that kind of environment,” he said.

He hinted that the coming weeks would reveal the strength of his political movement on its new platform.