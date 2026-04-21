  • Tuesday, 21st April, 2026

167 Senior Police Officers Face Force Disciplinary Committee

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced proceedings of the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) to review pending cases involving 167 senior officers over alleged breaches of professional conduct and related offences.

The exercise, currently taking place at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen internal accountability, enforce discipline, and uphold professional standards within the Force.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, described the Force Disciplinary Committee as a key internal mechanism responsible for reviewing and determining cases involving officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

He noted that the process is designed to ensure a thorough, transparent, and fair examination of all cases in line with extant laws and regulations, with appropriate recommendations to the Police Service Commission.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to discipline, integrity, and professionalism, stressing that no officer found culpable of misconduct will be shielded from due process.

He further emphasised that the ongoing disciplinary proceedings are part of broader institutional reforms aimed at strengthening internal control mechanisms, promoting ethical conduct, and enhancing public confidence in the Force.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its resolve to uphold the highest standards of accountability and service, ensuring that all officers conduct themselves in line with the core values of the profession.

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