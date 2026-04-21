Police Apprehend Dismissed Army Corporal Musa for Leading Robbery Gang, Impersonating Military Personnel

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended a dismissed Nigerian Army corporal, Abubakar Musa, for leading a robbery syndicate and impersonating military personnel to evade arrest in Kaduna State and its environs.

The police identified members of the gang as Abubakar Musa, the leader, alongside Hassan Umar and Joshua Raphael.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include 10 vehicles of various brands, among them Toyota Hilux trucks, Toyota Corolla cars, a Pontiac Vibe GT, a Honda car, a Lexus vehicle, and a Toyota RAV4.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said the briefing covered selected operations carried out by the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Department during the first quarter of 2026.

He noted that the report highlighted seven major cases across Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, and the Federal Capital Territory.

He explained that the trio—Abubakar Musa, Hassan Umar, and Joshua Raphael—were arrested on 16 March 2026 in Kaduna State following actionable digital intelligence, adding that they had been on the unit’s wanted list.

According to him, “Preliminary investigation revealed that Abubakar Musa, a dismissed corporal of the Nigerian Army, whose last posting was at the Army School of Artillery, Kachia, Kaduna State, has been impersonating as a serving soldier to evade arrest while perpetrating armed robbery operations alongside his accomplices. Their arrest led to the recovery of ten stolen vehicles of different makes and registration details. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional exhibits.”

Placid added, “Within these seven cases, the STS recorded significant successes, including the arrest of multiple high-profile suspects, the recovery of firearms and ammunition, and the disruption of organised criminal networks. In addition, stolen vehicles were recovered, illegal arms supply chains were intercepted, and proactive operations led to the rescue of kidnapped victims and the prevention of further criminal activities, particularly within the FCT and surrounding states.

These achievements reflect the continued commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to intelligence-led policing and decisive action against criminal elements.”

In a related development, operatives also apprehended additional armed banditry suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

The suspects were identified as Abdumumini Abubakar, Maikano Gambo, Saleh Thompson, and Oyonyi Odango.

Recovered items include four AK-47 rifles with magazines, 80 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, and one locally fabricated pistol with 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“Operatives of the FID-STS, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the suspects on 7 March 2026 in Tayu, Sanga LGA of Kaduna State. Preliminary investigation revealed their links to armed robbery and banditry. During the operation, one suspect resisted arrest and attempted to disarm operatives but was professionally subdued and sustained injuries; he is currently receiving medical attention.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members and recover additional weapons,” he said.

Placid noted that these operational successes followed the marching orders of the Inspector-General of Police to operatives of the FID-STS.