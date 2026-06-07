Akpabio: Probing Nigerian Military Will Undermine Troops’ Morale, Operational Effectiveness

*Denies promising senatorial tickets for losers of APC primary elections

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has explained the Senate’s refusal to probe military spending, stressing that subjecting the military to a public legislative inquisition at a critical time when the Nigerian troops were engaged on multiple fronts against terrorism, banditry, and other grave threats to national security risked undermining their morale and operational effectiveness.

Akpabio has also denied reports claiming he promised to secure senatorial tickets for incumbent senators who lost their party primaries, describing them as misleading and a gross misrepresentation of his position.

Explaining the reasons for the lawmakers’ rejection of a senator’s call for a probe of military spending, Akpabio, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, insisted that the present moment was not appropriate for a public investigation of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Senate last Wednesday rejected a motion seeking an investigation into military spending amid rising insecurity across the country.

The rejection followed deliberations on a motion sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, who drew the senators ‘ attention to the abduction of students and teachers, including a toddler, during attacks on communities in Oyo State.

During the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole had called for a comprehensive audit of military spending, arguing that greater accountability was needed in the security sector.

Supporting Oshiomhole’s position, Senator Sani Musa raised concerns about the possibility of military funds being diverted.

Though the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, acknowledged that calls for scrutiny of military spending were not entirely misplaced, the lawmakers rejected Oshiomhole’s proposal on procedural grounds.

Defending the lawmakers’ decision, Akpabio, while acknowledging legislative oversight as a constitutional responsibility of the National Assembly, argued that with Nigerian troops currently engaged on multiple fronts against terrorism, banditry, and other grave threats to national security, the present moment was not an appropriate time for such public investigation.

“The Senate President believes strongly that support, collaboration, and closed-door engagements with security agencies are more productive at this critical time,” the statement noted.

It added that oversight would be exercised responsibly, without creating distractions that could embolden adversaries or draw attention away from the urgent task of securing the nation.

Meanwhile, Akpabio has also denied reports that he promised senatorial tickets to lawmakers who lost the APC primary elections, saying the reports did not reflect his stance on the matter and should be disregarded entirely.

“We must categorically assert that this report does not reflect the position of the President of the Senate. Senator Akpabio has neither made nor authorised such a promise,” the statement said.

According to the clarification, the Senate President’s remarks during an interaction with his colleagues were an expression of empathy towards senators adversely affected by the outcomes of their primary elections.

The statement explained that Akpabio promised them that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was actively working to resolve all issues arising from the primaries, and that a final list of candidates would be released in due course, in strict accordance with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

The statement further reiterated Akpabio’s commitment to party discipline, due process, and the internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the APC, stressing that he would not interfere with the autonomous processes of the party or make commitments that fall outside the constitutional purview of the National Assembly leadership.

Akpabio used the opportunity to appeal to journalists and the general public to always verify information with his office before publication, rather than rely on what he described as sensational and inaccurate accounts of his remarks.