Chocolate City Sues Rapper Odumodublvck Over Alleged Assault of Staff Member

Chocolate City Music has commenced legal proceedings against Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck over the alleged physical assault of one of its staff members, according to newly surfaced court documents.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on December 22, 2025, during the Flytime Music Festival in Lagos, one of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment events.

According to the documents, the rapper allegedly assaulted a staff member of the record label during the festival. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been fully disclosed, with investigations said to be ongoing.

Chocolate City confirmed that the affected employee has received medical attention and appropriate support from the company. The label said the welfare and safety of its employees remain a top priority and that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure the staff member receives the required assistance.

Sources close to the company said Chocolate City is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and is committed to pursuing justice for its employee through the legal process.

Neither Odumodublvck nor his representatives had publicly responded to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.

See court documents