  • Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026

Chocolate City Sues Rapper Odumodublvck Over Alleged Assault of Staff Member

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Chocolate City Music has commenced legal proceedings against Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck over the alleged physical assault of one of its staff members, according to newly surfaced court documents.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred on December 22, 2025, during the Flytime Music Festival in Lagos, one of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment events.

According to the documents, the rapper allegedly assaulted a staff member of the record label during the festival. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been fully disclosed, with investigations said to be ongoing.

Chocolate City confirmed that the affected employee has received medical attention and appropriate support from the company. The label said the welfare and safety of its employees remain a top priority and that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure the staff member receives the required assistance.

Sources close to the company said Chocolate City is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and is committed to pursuing justice for its employee through the legal process.

Neither Odumodublvck nor his representatives had publicly responded to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.

See court documents

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.