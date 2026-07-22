Security Forces Neutralise Four Suspected Bandits, Rescue Two Kidnap Victims in Kwara

Hammed Shittu

Security forces have neutralised four suspected bandits and rescued two kidnap victims following an attack on Aboki community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The operation followed Tuesday night’s invasion of the community by armed men, who reportedly shot sporadically, killed one resident and abducted two people.

Sources said five armed bandits carried out the attack, during which a resident, identified as Alhaji Tukur, was kidnapped.

Security personnel were immediately deployed to pursue the attackers after the incident.

During the operation, four of the suspected bandits were killed, while one escaped with gunshot injuries, according to the sources.

The security forces also rescued Alhaji Tukur and another abducted victim unharmed.

The latest operation comes as security agencies intensify efforts to combat kidnapping and banditry, with authorities said to have significantly improved response times in tackling such incidents.

Meanwhile, a new Nigerian Army battalion has been approved for Omu Aran as part of measures to strengthen security operations against terrorism and banditry in the region.