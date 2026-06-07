Sanwo-Olu: We Won’t Bow to Terror, Nigeria Shall Overcome Security Challenges

*Police kill two kidnappers, rescue former power minister’s sister, two children

*NAF pledges commitment to safe rescue of abducted Oyo schoolchildren, teachers



*Yari calls for national unity, collective responsibility, renewed hope

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Apparently miffed by the rising insecurity across Nigeria, which has generated heightened concerns among the citizens, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last night declared that the country would not bow to terror but would overcome its security challenges.

This is just as the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, a 43-year-old younger sister of former Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, along with her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.



The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has also reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to the safe rescue of the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State.

Meanwhile, a former governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West, Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari, yesterday, called for national unity, collective responsibility and renewed hope in the battle against insecurity in the country.



Reacting to the various security incidents in parts of the country, Sanwo-Olu stated that Nigerians must stand united as one people behind President Bola Tinubu and all the armed forces, stressing that the forces of evil confronting the nation did not ask for the political affiliation of Nigerians before they killed, maimed and destroyed.

“We are Nigerians. Our will is strong, and our spirit is unbreakable,” he said.

According to him, every life lost is a tragedy, and every community threatened by violence deserves solidarity, support, and protection.



Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to be united in prayers for the teachers and students abducted from Orire Local Government Area (LGA) in Oyo State.

“In trying moments like this, Nigerians must never lose faith in our nation or in our collective ability to overcome adversity. We are Nigerians. The seed of greatness lies within every one of us,” Sanwo-Olu added.



“Our country has faced many challenges throughout its history. We have confronted economic setbacks, political instability, social tensions, and security threats. Yet, through resilience, courage, and unity of purpose, we have always emerged stronger. This moment will be no different.



“The security challenge confronting our nation today is not insurmountable. The forces seeking to spread fear and instability do not represent the character of our people or the future of our country. Their actions are designed to weaken our resolve and diminish our confidence. We must deny them that victory because we are Nigerians,” he added.



The governor urged Nigerians across every state, region, faith, and ethnic background to remain united, insisting that the moment was not a time for division or despair but a time to reaffirm common identity and shared commitment to peace, progress, and national development.



He noted that the government alone cannot win this battle without the support, cooperation, vigilance, and active intelligence sharing by the local communities.

“I wish to reiterate my confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and in the ability of our security and intelligence services to be able to defeat the forces of evil unleashing terror attacks on soft targets within the civilian population in our land,” he said.

Police Kill Two Kidnappers, Rescue Former Power Minister’s Sister, Two Children

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued Mrs. Olaide Busayo John-Paul, the younger sister of a former minister of power, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, three days after they were kidnapped.

John-Paul and her children were abducted at about 7:30 a.m. last Wednesday while heading to the children’s school in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

THISDAY gathered that the victims were rescued unhurt during a late-night rescue operation carried out around 7:30 p.m. yesterday.



Two suspected kidnappers were also neutralised in a gun duel with police operatives, while two firearms were recovered from the gang.

Police sources disclosed that sustained intelligence tracking and tactical pressure forced the kidnappers into a confrontation with operatives, leading to the successful rescue of the victims.

Confirming the release of the victims, Adelabu’s media aide, Femi Awogboro, said the Oyo State Commissioner of Police called his boss to inform of the rescue.

“The Commissioner of Police just called to inform my boss that his sister alongside her twin sons have been rescued by the police,” he said.

NAF Pledges Commitment to Safe Rescue of Abducted Oyo Schoolchildren, Teachers

Meanwhile, the CAS, Air Marshal Aneke, has reiterated the commitment of the NAF to the safe rescue of the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo State.

Aneke gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja during the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) second quarter 2026 route march exercise.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdullahi, the CAS said that the NAF remained committed to supporting ongoing security operations across the country.

He said the service would continue to work in synergy with other security agencies to protect lives and property and advance national security objectives.



According to him, a healthy and physically fit workforce is better positioned to meet the demands of modern military operations and contribute meaningfully to national security efforts.

He said the exercise also promoted teamwork, camaraderie, esprit de corps, and overall wellness among personnel, while strengthening the bond necessary for effective service delivery.

Aneke expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support towards the development and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Air Force.

He also commended senior officers, officers, airmen, airwomen, and civilian staff for their dedication and participation in the exercise.

Yari Calls for National Unity, Collective Responsibility, Renewed Hope

In a related development, a former governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West, Yari, has called for national unity, collective responsibility, and renewed hope in the battle against insecurity in the country.

In a statement he personally signed, Yari expressed deep sadness about the recent incidents of violence and insecurity that claimed innocent lives and brought pain, grief, and uncertainty to many families and communities across the nation.

“The pain of one Nigerian is the pain of all Nigerians. At moments such as this, we must remember that beyond our differences of ethnicity, religion, language, or region, we remain one people bound together by a common destiny.”

Speaking to the heart of the crisis, Yari said, “I strongly condemn these senseless acts of violence and criminality. The enemies of our country seek to sow fear, create division, and weaken the spirit of our people. Their objective is to make us distrust one another and lose faith in our nation. We must never allow them to succeed.



“Today, more than ever before, Nigerians must come together in unity and solidarity. Security is not merely the responsibility of government and security agencies; it is a shared national responsibility,” Yari said.

Yari called on Nigerians to resist the temptation to blame one another or retreat into ethnic, religious, or regional sentiments.

“Terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements do not distinguish between tribe, faith, or political affiliation. Their victims are Nigerians. Therefore, our response must also be Nigerian—united, collective, and unwavering.

“I appeal to our traditional rulers, religious leaders, community associations, youth groups, women leaders, and civil society organisations to continue serving as bridges of peace and understanding. Let us strengthen the values of neighbourliness, mutual trust, and collective vigilance that have always defined our communities,” he said.

Yari commended President Tinubu and the leadership of the armed forces, intelligence agencies, police, and other security institutions for their ongoing efforts and sacrifices.



According to him, “This is not the time for despair. It is not the time for division. It is the time for unity, courage, and collective resolve. The history of our great nation is a story of resilience. Time and again, Nigerians have demonstrated the capacity to rise above adversity and emerge stronger. I do not doubt that we shall do so again.

“Let us stand shoulder to shoulder as brothers and sisters. Let us comfort those who mourn, support those who protect us, and work together to deny criminals and enemies of our nation the opportunity to divide us.

“With unity of purpose, faith in God, and commitment to one another, we shall overcome these challenges. Nigeria will prevail. Peace will prevail. The spirit of our people will prevail. May Almighty Allah continue to bless, protect, and guide the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”