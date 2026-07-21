Saidu B. Samaila & Co., Chamco Digital Partner to Launch AI, Cloud Technology Workforce Training

Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants, through its Training and Management Consulting Division, has entered into a strategic partnership with Chamco Digital LLC, a Microsoft Solutions Partner headquartered in Houston, Texas, to launch a comprehensive AI and Cloud Technology Workforce Training Programme aimed at developing globally competitive digital talent across Africa.

According to a press release, the 14-week intensive programme will be delivered virtually through Microsoft Teams, providing participants with a flexible learning experience that can be accessed from anywhere.

The statement said the online format enables learners to balance their professional, business, or academic commitments while participating in live instructor-led sessions, hands-on laboratory exercises, project-based learning, weekly assessments and a capstone project designed to provide real-world experience.

It noted that the programme is open to university students, recent graduates, working professionals, entrepreneurs, business executives, public sector professionals, career changers, and individuals with little or no prior experience in technology who are seeking to build practical, future-ready digital skills.

The organisers said the initiative seeks to expand opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to participate in the digital economy by making world-class training more accessible.

According to the statement, participants will receive practical instruction in Python programming, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence fundamentals, Microsoft Azure AI technologies, Azure AI Foundry, Azure AI Search, Microsoft Copilot, Generative AI, Prompt Engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), AI agents, Document Intelligence, Computer Vision, Speech AI, Responsible AI, and enterprise AI deployment.

It added that participants will build real-world AI solutions, including intelligent chatbots, AI assistants, enterprise AI agents, document processing applications, AI-powered search systems, and other practical projects aligned with current industry needs.

The release further stated that participants will benefit from career guidance, portfolio development, post-training mentorship, and exposure to industry best practices to enhance their readiness for opportunities in AI, cloud computing, and other technology-driven careers.

It added that the programme also prepares participants for Microsoft AI certification pathways, including AI-901 and AI-103, with eligible participants receiving support towards the AI-103 certification examination, while successful participants will receive a Certificate of Completion upon meeting the programme requirements.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Partner of Saidu B. Samaila & Co. said, “Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries and redefining the future of work. As a firm committed to professional development and capacity building, we recognise the importance of equipping individuals and organisations with practical digital skills that meet global standards.”

The Managing Partner added, “Our partnership with Chamco Digital LLC reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-quality AI and cloud technology education, empowering participants to innovate, compete, and succeed in today’s digital economy.”

Also commenting on the collaboration, the Managing Director of Chamco Digital LLC said, “We are delighted to partner with Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants to deliver Microsoft-aligned AI and cloud technology training to learners across Nigeria and beyond.”

According to the Managing Director, “By combining expert instruction with hands-on practical experience, this programme will prepare participants with the technical skills, confidence, and globally recognised certification pathways required to thrive in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

The statement said the launch comes at a time when organisations across industries are accelerating the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and cloud technologies, increasing the demand for professionals with practical digital skills.

It added that through the collaboration, Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants and Chamco Digital LLC aim to contribute to workforce development, strengthen digital capacity, and create new opportunities for individuals and organisations to participate in the global digital economy.