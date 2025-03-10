Lagos PDP Factions End Feud, Vow to Defeat APC in 2027

Segun James

In a bid to end All Progressives Congress (APC)’s continued domination of the politics of Lagos, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factions have reunited at a reconciliation meeting held in Lagos at the weekend.

At the meeting held at the Victoria Island residence of first Chairman of the party in Lagos, Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi, the party leaders resolved to work together to dislodge the APC from the state.

The meeting, which was attended by prominent party leaders including the former Deputy National Chairman and Leader of the party in South-west and Board of Trustees (BoT) life member, Chief Olabode George; former Minister, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu; former BoT member; Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina; the state Chairman, Hon. Philip Aivoji; Captain Tunji Shelle (rtd), Alhaji Ramoni Owokoniran, Dr. Niran Adeniji, the leaders resolved that status quo in the party remains, even as they urged all members to remain united.

The said party members across 20 local government areas in the state must mobilise Lagosians to wrest power from APC in 2027.

In a communique after the meeting, the leaders warned some members working for APC underground to stop or leave PDP immediately, adding that anti-party activities will no longer be tolerated.

They insisted that the APC has really disappointed Nigerians, and that it must be voted out in 2027.