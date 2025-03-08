Carloha Unveils New Showroom in Kano, Expanding Chery’s Northern Nigeria Presence 

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has unveiled its state-of-the-art showroom in Kano.

According to a statement by the company, the showroom’s unveiling reinforces Carloha’s “commitment to providing high-quality, innovative, and reliable automobiles to customers in the northern region.”

The unveiling ceremony, which took place on February 24, 2025, brought together esteemed dignitaries, business leaders, and stakeholders in the Nigerian automotive industry.

The event was graced by the presence of notable personalities, including Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State; Mr. Khalil Musulmani, the Honorable Counsellor of the Republic of Lebanon; and Alhaji S. Sufaye, Chairman of Sufaye Investment. Also in attendance were representatives of Honorable Ussani Usem from the Ministry of Commerce, a representative from the Managing Director of Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), and Mr. Yang of Bazi Agro Ltd. Their presence underscored the strategic importance of Carloha’s expansion in Kano, a key commercial hub in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adigun, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s growth and its role in driving the adoption of Chery vehicles across Nigeria.

He emphasised that the new showroom in Kano is designed to offer a premium experience, with a wide range of Chery models tailored to meet the needs of customers seeking durability, comfort, and advanced technology in their vehicles.

Dr. Mustapha Inuwa commended Carloha for its commitment to enhancing automobile accessibility in the region, stating that the establishment of the showroom would provide customers with more vehicle options while creating employment opportunities for Kano residents.

Similarly, Mr. Khalil Musulmani lauded the strategic expansion, highlighting its potential to foster stronger business ties between Nigeria and international investors, particularly in the automotive sector.

In his remarks, Alhaji S. Sufaye noted that the arrival of Chery’s showroom in Kano aligns with the city’s growing demand for high-quality vehicles, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, commerce, and transportation.

He encouraged stakeholders in the region to leverage the opportunity to experience world-class automobiles that combine efficiency, affordability, and cutting-edge technology.

“Carloha Nigeria remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the automotive landscape in Nigeria. With the launch of the Kano showroom, the company is poised to cater to the increasing demand for quality vehicles in the region while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the Nigerian automobile industry,” the statement said.