SAHCO Enhances Cargo Security

Business

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has unveiled its acquisition of the Rapiscan Itemiser 5X, the newest breakthrough in Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) technology.

This makes SAHCO the first and only ground handling company in Nigeria to integrate this advanced system. The state-of-the-art machine will significantly boost SAHCO’s cargo screening capabilities, ensuring precise detection of explosives and narcotics—meeting crucial safety standards for both importing and exporting cargo to the United States and other Western countries.

The Itemiser 5X is widely recognized and recommended by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for its superior security screening capabilities. By integrating this advanced technology, SAHCO strengthens its position as a leader in aviation ground handling and security compliance. This investment underscores SAHCO’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and internationally compliant cargo operations.

Furthermore, the Itemiser 5X represents a major advancement in security screening, featuring an optimized detection library that can identify a wide range of explosives and narcotics. Its advanced software algorithm enhances accuracy and efficiency, making it a crucial addition to SAHCO’s security infrastructure. To further strengthen security measures, SAHCO has strategically deployed three units of the Itemiser 5X across its major operational hubs, reinforcing its commitment to global security standards.

