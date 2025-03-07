CJN Tasks Judges to Lead Fight against Financial Crimes

The Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has called on judges to remain at the forefront of the fight against financial crime, and ensure that the nation’s legal system does not become a conduit for illicit financial flows.

Kekere-Ekun made the call in Abuja at a sensitisation programme on anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, and countering proliferation financing risk assessment for the judiciary.

The Honourable Chief Justice therefore, called on the judiciary, lawyers, law enforcement and anti-graft agencies to work together to ensure that Nigeria is removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), list of Jurisdictions Under Increased Monitoring otherwise known as ‘Grey List.’

She said: “The success of any AML/CFT regime hinges on synergy among key stakeholders. The Judiciary, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), law enforcement agencies, anti-graft institutions, and financial regulators must work in concert to ensure a holistic and coordinated response to financial crimes.”

According to the Honourable Chief Justice, Nigeria’s continued presence on the Grey List has imposed significant economic constraints, affecting investor confidence, financial transactions, and the broader economic outlook.

She stated that the anticipated delisting from this category is therefore not merely a symbolic achievement but a tangible milestone with far-reaching economic and reputational benefits.

“It will signal our commitment to financial transparency and integrity while restoring Nigeria’s standing in the global financial community,” she said.

Honourable Chief Justice expresses satisfaction that the workshop brought together a diverse group of participants, including key regulatory stakeholders, reflecting “our collective commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s AML/CFT framework.”

Administrator of the National Judicial Institute(NJI), Justice Salisu Abdullahi said the sensitisation programme for judges was aimed at strengthening the federal government’s resolve to make sure Nigeria is removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s list of Jurisdictions Under Increased Monitoring.

He said the workshop was in in line with the NJI’s mandate of promoting efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services through the provision of continuing education for all categories of judicial officers.

Earlier, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Gill Lever, had pledged the United Kingdom’s readiness to support Nigeria to fight money laundering.

According to her, Nigeria loses over $16 billion yearly to money laundering.