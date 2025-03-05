Stakeholders Urge Education Policymakers to Bridge Gaps Between Industry, Academic

Oluchi Chibuzor

Education experts in the country have urged policymakers to bridge the gaps between industry and academic institutions. They argued that the gaps in policy failures could be leveraged to build a better education system that equips students with critical thinking skills, real-world problem-solving abilities, and the ethical compass to navigate an increasingly complex world.

Delivering her keynote address in Lagos, the Executive Director of Greensprings School, Mrs. Lai Koiki, said that Nigerian education must be deeply rooted in value and excellence, with an unwavering commitment to building systems that transform lives.

She said that the 40th anniversary of Greensprings School, which was themed, ‘Educating For Impact: The Transformative Power of Education and Values in Nigeria’, was about highlighting impactful learning.

She also noted that education in the 21st century is about equipping students with critical thinking skills, real-world problem-solving abilities, and the ethical compass to navigate an increasingly complex world.

But this, according to her, lies in the corridor of policymakers and government leaders as they hold the keys to systemic change.

“By bridging the gap between education and industry, you can help create a pipeline of talent that is not just employable but innovative and entrepreneurial. Internships, mentorships, and hands-on experiences must become integral to our education framework,” said Koiki.

Highlighting the importance of technology to education, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Peter Bamkole, warned against unnecessary parental and societal pressures on children.

“Students don’t reach primary six anymore, and by primary four now, they are off. I have seen people at 15 who want to enter the university. By 19, they want to graduate, to go and do what?” said Bamkole.

The deputy vice-chancellor added, “Society is encouraging it. I see parents who will lie about their child’s age. What are you teaching the children? Parents must be held accountable. Unfortunately, they are not mature enough to handle many things.

“It’s a serious issue, because that societal pressure, parental pressure put so much on these young people that they are not able to enjoy learning. They are constantly under tension, and that’s one of the things that leads to exam malpractices.”

The Chair of Centre Group, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, maintained that there must be clear intention and deliberate effort in promoting skilled jobs in the country.

“As we show the professionals in different areas, let’s also show the people that have built businesses with those skills and let our children as they now think differently of being a chef, let them think differently about all of the skills,” Awosika said.