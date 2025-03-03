Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chamber, is coming about a month after the last session, which discussed shifting Nigeria’s health programme funding towards domestic sources amid changing U.S. foreign aid policies.

Those attending the Council meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Atiku Bagudu and Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris.

Details later…