PalmPay Expands Customer Support with New Experience Centre in Lagos

Agnes Ekebuike

PalmPay, a leading fintech has reinforced its commitment to customer engagement and support with the launch of a new customer experience centre in Lagos, which aims to enhance real-time issue resolution and elevate the overall user experience.

The opening event at the newly inaugurated Opebi, Ikeja office featured a guided tour of the state-of-the-art facility, along with goodwill messages from PalmPay partners and customers. The centre will serve as a hub for seamless customer support, product education, and personalised assistance.

PalmPay already provides multi-channel customer service, including live chat within the app, phone support, social media engagement, and email correspondence. However, with the addition of the physical experience centre, the company is offering users a direct, in-person touchpoint to resolve queries efficiently and gain a deeper understanding of PalmPay’s financial services.

Managing Director of PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, emphasised the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction during the launch. “At PalmPay, our customers are at the core of everything we do. The launch of our experience center reflects our commitment to delivering more support, more convenience, and more innovation. This office will ensure that every user has access to personalised support and a deeper understanding of our platform’s offerings,” Nwosu stated.

The opening of the experience centre marks a significant milestone in PalmPay’s expansion strategy in Nigeria. The fintech giant has announced plans to establish additional customer experience centres across key states in the country, further bridging the gap between its services and its users nationwide.