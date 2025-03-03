Ifon-Ilobu Communal Disputes: Adeleke Relaxes Curfew

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Following gradual return to peace and harmony between the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon in Osun State, the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has relaxed the hitherto 7p.m. to 7a.m. curfew imposed on the towns to henceforth take effect from 10p.m. to 4 a.m. with effect from March 2, 2025.

It will be recalled that sequel to an outbreak of incessant communal crisis between the communities, Adeleke had few weeks ago ordered an imposition of curfew in the warring communities.

The new timeframe for the curfew was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, in which Governor Adeleke expressed satisfaction that at last peace is gradually returning to the affected communities.

The statement reads thus: “His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed happiness and satisfaction with the gradual return to peace in the embattled communities of Ifon and Ilobu over land disputes.

“Though not yet 100 percent return to peace, Governor Adeleke, however, expressed conviction that, it is just a matter of time for total peace to be attained in the communities.

“Accordingly, the governor has directed that the initial 7p.m. to 7a.m. curfew imposed on the two communities by his administration in the wake of the crisis on January 16, 2025, be relaxed from the hitherto 12 hours to 6 hours daily, beginning from 10p.m. to 4a.m. with effect from March 2 until total peace is seen and noted to have been returned.

“Furthermore, the governor has directed the contingent of all security personnel, including the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to continue to maintain a 24-hour surveillance in the warring communities.

“All stakeholders in the communities are further advised to cooperate with the state government to resolve the issues amicably.

“Finally, His Excellency urges all sons and daughters of the two communities, including their traditional rulers and other interested stakeholders, to use the period of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan to pray for lasting peace and harmony .

“The governor equally renewed his earlier appeal and warning that, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or masterminding any further breakdown of law and order to truncate the level of peace being gradually achieved in the two communities will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”