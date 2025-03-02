Oladoja Becomes NANS President, Vows to Resist Arbitrary Tuition Hike 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A student of University of Jos, Olushola Oladoja, has been elected the new President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Oladoja emerged the winner of the election conducted during the national convention of NANS.

Oladoja, who spoke at a world press conference in Abuja where he was flanked by the newly elected executive officers of the association, vowed to resist all forms arbitrary tuition fees hike by tertiary institutions across the country, and also improve students’ welfare.

He reaffirmed his commitment to building on the legacies of the immediate past President of NANS, Lucky Emonefe, saying his leadership marks the dawn of a new era that would consolidate on past achievements, while introducing a pragmatic approach to improving students’ welfare and the education system in Nigeria.

Oladoja outlined plans for a nationwide campus tour aimed at addressing pressing issues in tertiary institutions and fostering a more inclusive, student-centred leadership.

He commended the NANS Independent Convention Planning Committee, led by Prince Koyoyo, for organising a free, fair, and credible convention, saying their dedication, transparency, and commitment ensured the success of the process, adding that history will remember their efforts.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the immediate-past leadership of NANS, led by Comrade Lucky Emonefe and Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez as president and Senate president, respectively. Their contributions to the struggle for students’ rights, better welfare, and quality education will always be acknowledged. I pledge to build on the solid foundation they have laid while advancing the cause of Nigerian students.

“I deeply appreciate the Students’ Union Presidents (Senators) from all tertiary institutions across the federation for their patience, cooperation, and unwavering trust in me. Your confidence in my leadership is an inspiration, and I assure you that under my watch, NANS will be campus-oriented, focusing on grassroots engagement and real-time advocacy for students’ welfare.

“As a demonstration of our commitment, I hereby announce the immediate commencement of a nationwide campus tour to assess the state of welfare and facilities across our tertiary institutions. This tour will enable us to gather firsthand information on the pressing issues facing Nigerian students and ensure that we engage the relevant authorities for necessary interventions.”

According to him, NANS remains a formidable force in nation-building, stressing that under his leadership, it will continue to stand in solidarity with the Nigerian masses in the struggle for national development.

“To all my co-contenders in this election, I say this is a victory for all. In the Fortune Era, there are no victors or vanquished. We are all partners in progress, and I extend my hand of fellowship to work with everyone in the collective interest of Nigerian students. Together, we will run an all-inclusive NANS administration that prioritizes the needs and aspirations of students across the country.

Immediate past President of NANS, Emonefe, in his remarks, expressed confidence in the new leadership of NANS, who he noted was unanimously voted, adding that the election was supervised by all the security agencies and students from across all the campuses in the federation.