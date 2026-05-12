British Envoy Lauds Kwara Gov’s ‘Trailblazing Role’ in Gender Parity, Women’s Rights

British Deputy High Commissioner Gill Lever has said Kwara State under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has become a model for gender equity, calling the governor a trailblazer for women’s rights and participation in politics, a statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Government House, Mashood AbdulRafiu Agboola, has said.

“First of all, you’re a strong advocate for women’s representation in governance and I think Kwara, under your leadership, has been a trailblazer for women’s rights and women’s participation in the political life of your state,” Lever said during a visit to the Ahmadu Bello House in Ilorin on Tuesday.

“We know that you’ve appointed over 50% of your cabinet roles to women. So women’s representation in political life and lawmaking is essential to Nigeria’s economic development. I think we all see that.

“So I strongly commend you, Your Excellency. You are a model state for gender equity and your endorsement of the special seats bill for women has earned you ‘HeForShe’ ambassador.”

Lever noted that the British government is working in many states to help improve digital skills and nurture young talents in the tech industry.

“We’re visiting the Ilorin Innovation Hub today to see the progress of that particular set of UK assistance; see how it’s helped to develop skills and develop aspirations in the tech sector. This is allowing innovators to access global networks and opportunities,” she said.

“So we’re very keen through our digital access programme to help improve digital skills, nurture talents, and further the aspirations of young men and women in tech and help them into employment opportunities.

“You may also know that we launched, a couple of months ago, a community hub in Olayinka (Ifelodun Local Government), which we hope will benefit over 50,000 people in the local government with tech skills and digital access.”

Lever said the British government supports free, peaceful, and credible election in Nigeria next year, adding that Downing Street has no favourite political party and will not be seen interfering in local political matters.

“We all want to see elections that are peaceful, that are inclusive, that are credible, with space for participation, with respect for institutions,” she said.

“The British government, as you’ll understand, Excellency, are entirely neutral. We do not favour one party or another, and we would never be in the business of telling Nigerian people how to vote. But peaceful and credible elections, of course, are not only a democratic objective.

“This is not only about the Commonwealth values and the values of democracy that we’ve long shared, they’re also an economic objective or imperative as well.”

Governor AbdulRazaq, for his part, said his administration has turned around the fortunes of the state with significant progress made in different sectors of the economy.

“We have made significant progress in different sectors of the economy: from health, education, agriculture and road infrastructure. When we came in 2019, things just weren’t working in the state. From backlogs of pensions and gratuities to payment of half-salaries to blacklist of Kwara by Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC),” he said in what countered earlier narratives by some opposition elements.

“When we came in, 99% of schools did not have WASH facilities and no fencing of schools; teachers were in fact owed months in salary arrears. Today, we are up-to-date in investment in basic education with payment of counterpart funds to UBEC. We have expanded access to education, healthcare and we are making prompt payment of salaries as well as improving the welfare of the workforce. We have cleared backlog of salaries we met. In fact, we are planning to raise minimum wage again this year to N100,000.”

AbdulRazaq explained that his administration’s investment in education and health sectors have yielded positive results with improved ratings of the sectors and expansion of access to education and health care delivery.

“We have expanded access to university education with the (completion of) two campuses of KWASU in Kwara North and South. Then, by the time we will be leaving office by 2027, Kwara will have five teaching hospitals to bridge shortage of manpower in the health sector,” AbdulRazaq said.

On agriculture, the governor said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is encouraging farming activities and the state has established Shea processing factory in Kaiama which will be the second largest in Nigeria when it becomes operational.

He also spoke extensively on security issues, breaking down the efforts of the state government with other stakeholders to stem breaches and make rural communities safer.