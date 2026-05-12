Nollywood in Mourning as Actor Alexx Ekubo Dies at 40

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Nigerian film industry mourns as one of its most charismatic stars, Alexx Ekubo, passed away today, Tuesday. He was 40 years old.

The news was confirmed by some industry sources who claimed that Ekubo had been quietly battling kidney cancer for some time—a health struggle that explained his prolonged absence from the public eye and social media, where he had not posted since late 2024.

Reports indicate that Ekubo was rushed to the hospital on Monday, May 11, and was placed on life support after his condition deteriorated. He passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

While the actor kept his health private, rumors of a serious medical condition began circulating in early 2025. Close friend and colleague Godwin Nnadiekwe shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, hinting at the gravity of the situation:

“I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. To think you already prepared your Will—it’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

The news has triggered an outpouring of grief from his peers across Nollywood. Funke Akindele posted a somber message on her Instagram reels, writing, “Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alex.”

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo, currently in the United States, also shared his shock, praying for God to “heal your family and us all.”

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate his legacy, remembering him for his versatility, “Johnny” persona in music videos, and his many leading roles in movies.

Ekubo rose to prominence after finishing as the first runner-up in the 2010 Mr. Nigeria contest. He quickly became a household name, winning several awards for his performances and becoming a fashion icon in the African entertainment space.

He starred in Afamefuna, Power of 1, A Sunday Affair, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, The Bling Lagosians, Catch.er, Zero Hour, The First Lady, Lagos Cougars, Weekend Getaway, Conversations in Transit among other films, often portraying charismatic or comedic characters.

As at press time, his family is yet to release a formal statement on burial arrangements.