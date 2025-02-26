Heirs Energies forum: Highlights Strategies to Accelerate Nigeria’s Production

Heirs Energies, Africa’s fastest growing indigenous integrated energy company, hosted its inaugural Petroleum Industry Leadership Dialogue at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja,

bringing together public and private sector leaders to accelerate Nigeria’s production growth.

Heirs Holdings’ subsidiary, Heirs Energies, convened the forum, moderated by CEO of Heirs Energies, Osayande Igiehon, and which featured distinguished speakers including the Minister of State for

Speakers highlighted how a series of Presidential Executive Orders had radically reshaped the operating environment and catalysed industry growth.

Indigenous oil and gas companies were now responsible for more than 60% of Nigeria’s crude output and the successful indigenisation programme was delivering a bold new chapter in Nigeria’s natural resources history.

Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Chairman of Heirs Energies, Tony Elumelu in his opening remarks, paid tribute to the catalytic role that current government had played in reinvigorating the sector.

Elumelu also set out Heirs Holdings’ vision of transforming Africa’s energy landscape, through indigenous leadership and sustainable development.

Speaking, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, applauded Heirs Energies for hosting this inaugural event, “Let me express our gratitude to Heirs Energies for providing this platform for meaningful industry engagement.”

He announced Nigeria’s oil production had reached 1.8 million barrels per day in January 2025 and set an ambitious target of 2.5 million barrels per day for 2025. He also reaffirmed the administration’s “drill or drop” policy to accelerate production growth.

Heirs Energies CEO, Osa Igiehon, reinforced this perspective, showcasing Heirs Energies’ impact in Nigeria’s onshore sector. “Our success at Heirs Energies demonstrates what’s possible in Nigeria’s onshore sector, through our Brownfield Excellence Strategy, robust security measures, and genuine community partnership,” he said.