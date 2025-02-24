Police Arrest Imposter, Foil Kidnap Attempt

Becky Uba Umenyili

Operatives of Ogun State Police have arrested a 52-year-old man, identified as Harry Collins, for impersonating as a police officer while dressed in a full police uniform with a sergeant rank.

The suspect was arrested recently at the popular Long bridge in Ogun state while pretending to be on duty by a group of police officers from the state command who accosted him and took him to the stations for interrogations.

During the interrogations, Mr. Collins was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his impersonation which raised further suspicion about his activities.

While still investigating his case, the Ogun State Police Command has called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals posing as police officers

In similar development, the Command foiled a kidnap attempt along the Warewa axis of the long bridge recently when a group of armed men intercepted a commercial vehicle heading towards Lagos.

The assailants robbed the passengers at gunpoint and brutally assaulted the driver to the point of unconsciousness when he opened the rear door to escape.

An alarm was raised which attracted the Anti-Kidnap Team that was on patrol.

Upon arrival, the police operatives engaged the criminals in a gun duel injured four of the armed men while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest.

Some of the stolen items were recovered while the Command urged members of the public, especially medical practitioners, to report any individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck recently when a young man, (name withheld)drowned in a water well while searching for his phone which fell into the well.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident, the Ogun State Police Command reported that the tragic incident occurred in Oja-Odan area in the state, when the victim ignored warning from residents who tried to prevent him from entering the well but he insisted on retrieving the phone.

The deceased body was recovered but since no suspicious sign of violence was found on it, the police released the body to the family for burial rites, while urging the public to exercise caution when dealing with such hazardous situations.