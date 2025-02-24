Cardoso Seeks Stronger Partnerships to Boost Nigeria, Saudi Economic Relations

*Renewable energy, agriculture, water connectivity in focus

James Emejo in Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to enhancing economic cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Cardoso stated this when the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Faisal bin Ibrahim Alghamdi, and his delegation paid a courtesy visit to the CBN headquarters.



The CBN governor said the apex bank remained committed to advancing partnerships that will deepen economic ties between both countries.

He said, “We will continue to explore opportunities that yield tangible benefits for both countries.”

The CBN boss emphasised the bank’s commitment to fostering partnerships across critical sectors that drive economic growth.



He said the central bank was prepared to play a critical role in fostering collaboration, adding that the two countries would see substantial economic benefits from improved cooperation.

In a statement, he also commended the Saudi government for its hospitality during the recently concluded AIUla event, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Office in Riyadh.



In his response, Alghamdi expressed appreciation for the warm reception from the CBN governor and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation.

He stressed the Kingdom’s readiness to work with Nigeria in key economic sectors, particularly in renewable energy, Agriculture, and Water connectivity.



He said, “We are eager to strengthen our relationship with Nigeria and explore mutually beneficial opportunities that will contribute to the prosperity of both nations.”

The visit marked another milestone in Nigeria-Saudi relations, as both countries seek to leverage their respective strengths for long-term economic growth and stability.