A Filmmaker’s Quest for Inclusive Storytelling

Mary Nnah

In the vibrant city of Toronto, a new chapter in the world of filmmaking has begun. Seyi Oluwatimilehin, a Nigerian filmmaker with a passion for storytelling, has launched Mintslate Media, a production company dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and reshaping the narrative on a global scale.

Oluwatimilehin’s journey in the film industry began in Nollywood, one of the world’s largest film industries, where he honed his skills in various aspects of filmmaking. With over 36 projects under his belt, including feature films, commercials, and documentaries, he has established himself as a talented and versatile filmmaker.

However, his vision goes beyond just making films. He wants to create a platform that prioritises creativity, cultural representation, and industry growth. Mintslate Media is committed to providing jobs, fostering emerging talent, and positioning Canadian and African stories on the global stage.

In a phone conversation with THISDAY, he said, “For too long, many stories—especially those from marginalised communities—have been overlooked or misrepresented.”

“Mintslate Media was born out of the realisation that storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have to foster connection, understanding, and change. I want to create films that reflect the richness of our cultures and ensure they take centre stage in the global industry,” he added.

To achieve this vision, Oluwatimilehin is exploring collaborations and projects that will bring fresh, original, and thought-provoking content to audiences worldwide. He hopes to inspire and spark meaningful conversations through the power of film.

One of the company’s flagship initiatives is ‘Project 25 Hundred’, designed to give individuals with unique and untold stories their first shot in the film industry. For just $2,500, participants will have the opportunity to bring their stories to life with professional support and resources.

Through Mintslate Media, Oluwatimilehin is building a community of filmmakers who share his passion for storytelling and cultural representation. He believes that film has the power to challenge existing narratives, foster empathy, and bring people together.

As he embarks on this exciting journey, he is driven by a sense of purpose and a commitment to making a difference. With Mintslate Media, he is poised to take the global film industry by storm, one story at a time.

Oluwatimilehin’s commitment to cultural representation and diversity is reflected in his own journey as a filmmaker. From his early days in Nollywood to his current work in Toronto, he has always sought to tell stories that reflect the complexity and richness of African cultures.

Through Mintslate Media, Oluwatimilehin hopes to create a platform that will showcase the talents of African and Canadian filmmakers, while also providing opportunities for emerging talent to break into the industry.

As the company grows and evolves, he remains committed to his core values of creativity, cultural representation, and industry growth. With Mintslate Media, he is poised to make a lasting impact on the global film industry, one story at a time.

In his words, “This isn’t just about making films; it’s about building an industry that thrives. I want Mintslate Media to be a space where filmmakers from different backgrounds can collaborate, create, and challenge existing narratives. Our stories deserve to be seen, and I’m committed to making that happen.”