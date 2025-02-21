  • Friday, 21st February, 2025

2025 Ministerial Press Briefings: Regional, Livestock Devt Ministers to Present Scorecard

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The 2025 Ministerial Press Briefings has been revived with the Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Maiha and Minister Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, scheduled to present their scorecards today.

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation said yesterday that the event will hold at the National Press Centre in Abuja.

The Ministerial Press Briefing is in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that all ministers are expected to provide updates on the achievements, policies, and programmes of their respective ministries.

According to the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Suleiman Haruna, the initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective communication with the Nigerian public.

Haruna said the parley is open to media stakeholders and the general public to participate in engagement designed foster a deeper understanding of the government’s progress and developmental agenda.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.