2025 Ministerial Press Briefings: Regional, Livestock Devt Ministers to Present Scorecard

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The 2025 Ministerial Press Briefings has been revived with the Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Maiha and Minister Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, scheduled to present their scorecards today.

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation said yesterday that the event will hold at the National Press Centre in Abuja.

The Ministerial Press Briefing is in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that all ministers are expected to provide updates on the achievements, policies, and programmes of their respective ministries.

According to the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Suleiman Haruna, the initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective communication with the Nigerian public.

Haruna said the parley is open to media stakeholders and the general public to participate in engagement designed foster a deeper understanding of the government’s progress and developmental agenda.