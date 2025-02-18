Breaking: Edwin Clark Dies at 97

Foremost nationalist and Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, died on Monday at the age of 97.

The Federal Commissioner for Information in the First Republic who also served as senator in Second Republic, would have been 98 years on May 25.

The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, announced the late Senator’s death in the early hours of Tuesday.

A statement by Prof. C. C. Clark, on behalf of the family and Mr. Penawei Clark for the children, explained that burial details would be announced later.

“The Clark family wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February , 2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time.

Other details will be announced later by the family,” the statement added.

