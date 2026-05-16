Katsina Inaugurates DDR Committee to Drive Peace, Reintegration Efforts

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has inaugurated the state Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), Peace and Security Committee to coordinate peacebuilding and non-kinetic security interventions in the state.

The committee, established under the Office of the National Security Adviser, was inaugurated by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda at the red chamber of Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina.

Unveiling the security committee, Radda said the initiative forms part of a national framework developed by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in collaboration with the United Kingdom Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (UK-SPRING) programme.

Headed by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mr Abdullahi Garba Faskari, the committee is expected to promote sustainable peace and stability across the state.

Radda explained that Katsina was selected as one of the pilot states in recognition of its commitment to community-driven security engagement and non-violent approaches to tackling insecurity.

He said the DDR framework is designed to facilitate disarmament, demobilisation, rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals and groups willing to abandon violence and embrace peaceful coexistence.

He outlined the terms of reference of the committee to include advising the state government and security council on disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration, peacebuilding and security coordination.

“The committee is mandated to oversee the profiling, screening, rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant individuals, while also advising the government on peacebuilding and security coordination,” he stated.

The governor further admonished the committee to submit periodic reports and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in carrying out its assignment.

He charged members of the committee to carry out their responsibilities with dedication, professionalism and commitment in order to achieve lasting peace in the state.

He commended the collaboration between the National Counter Terrorism Centre, UK-SPRING Programme, and DDR experts in supporting the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Faskari assured the governor of the members’ commitment to professionalism and strict adherence to the committee’s mandate in delivering sustainable peace outcomes.