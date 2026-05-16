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Tinubu Confirms Elimination of ISIS Leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuk, in Nigeria-US Joint Operation

Breaking | 7 seconds ago

.Says with Al-Manuk’s killing in Lake Chad, he expects more decisive strikes against all terrorist camps nationwide

.Thanks President Trump for his unwavering support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday confirmed the elimination of wanted ISIS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuk, in a joint operation carried out by Nigerian armed forces and their counterparts in the United States of America.
The President, in a release, stated that with the neutralisation of Al-Manuk at his residence in Lake Chad, he looks forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist camps across the country.
Tinubu, while commending the gallantry of the two armed forces during the successful joint operation expressed appreciation to US President, Donald Trump for his unwavering support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.
The President, in the five-paragraph release entitled “Counterterrorism Operation Against ISIS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuk”, stated, inter alia: “Overnight, Nigeria and the United States recorded a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism.
“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State.
“Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin
“Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.
“I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation.”

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