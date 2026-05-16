APGA Stakeholders Rally Behind Oduah’s Political Comeback

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A coalition of stakeholders in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra North Senatorial District has thrown its weight behind former Minister of Aviation and ex-senator, Stella Oduah, insisting that she remains eligible for political office and has not been convicted by any court.

Operating under the platform of Anambra North Stakeholders for Good Governance, the group described recent allegations and petitions against the former lawmaker as politically motivated and intended to diminish her influence ahead of the 2027 political contests in the state.

In a statement issued Saturday in Awka and jointly signed by Chief Akosa Umeano and Afam Chukwura, the stakeholders maintained that no court had pronounced Oduah guilty of any criminal offence.

The coalition referenced proceedings before the FCT High Court presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu on March 26, 2026, noting that charges involving Oduah and Gloria Odita were amended, with two companies substituted as defendants in the matter.

According to the statement, “At no point did the court convict Senator Stella Oduah. At no point did the court pronounce her guilty, and no criminal liability was established against her personally.”

The group also rejected reports suggesting that the former senator entered a guilty plea, maintaining that the pleas were entered by representatives of the companies involved, as reflected in the court proceedings.

The stakeholders further argued that allegations and petitions should not be interpreted as proof of wrongdoing under the Nigerian law, stressing that Oduah had previously contested and served two terms in the Senate after undergoing constitutional screening processes by relevant authorities.

They also linked the renewed criticisms to what they described as Oduah’s growing political relevance in Anambra North ahead of future elections.

The coalition called on the leadership of APGA and the Anambra State Government under Chukwuma Soludo to uphold fairness and due process in handling political disputes within the party.

Reaffirming support for the former senator, the group said the people of Anambra North were capable of distinguishing between legitimate public scrutiny and politically motivated attacks.