Nigerian Military Confirms Killing of ISIS Leader Abu Bilal al-Minuki in Joint Operation with US

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have confirmed the killing of Abu Bilal al-Minuki, a senior ISIS leader, during a joint counterterrorism operation conducted in collaboration with United States forces.

According to the military, the operation was carefully coordinated and successfully eliminated al-Minuki, who was described as one of the world’s most active terrorists and a key figure within the global ISIS network.

The confirmation followed an earlier announcement by United States President Donald Trump, who disclosed that American and Nigerian forces jointly carried out the operation that killed what he described as the terrorist group’s second-in-command globally.

In a post on his Truth Social platform late Friday, Trump said the mission was executed at his direction and involved what he called a “meticulously planned and very complex mission.”

Providing further details, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the operation was made possible through strengthened cooperation and intelligence sharing between both countries.

“The precision operation was the result of our recently formed U.S.-Nigeria partnership and intelligence-sharing efforts. Together, we have disrupted a violent terrorist network that endangered Nigeria and the broader West African region. Our efforts represent a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin, the Sahel region and globally.

“Abu Bilal al-Minuki was a key ISIS operational and strategic figure who provided guidance to ISIS entities outside Nigeria on matters relating to media operations, economic warfare and the development and manufacturing of weapons, explosives and drones,” the statement said.

The military noted that his death removes a critical figure through whom ISIS coordinated and directed operations across several parts of the world.

According to General Uba, intelligence reports indicated that, as recently as February 2026, al-Minuki may have been elevated to the position of Head of the General Directorate of States, effectively making him the second most senior leader within the global ISIS hierarchy.

He further disclosed that al-Minuki had previously served in 2023 as the Nigeria-based al-Furqan GDP Office Emir, where he oversaw ISIS-linked operations across the Sahel and West Africa, including attacks targeting civilians, particularly ethnic and religious minority communities.

“Prior to this, Minuki served in 2023 as the Nigeria-based al-Furqan GDP Office Emir, overseeing ISIS-linked operations across the Sahel and West Africa, including attacks against civilians, particularly ethnic and religious minority communities,” General Uba further revealed.

The military spokesman also stated that the slain terrorist leader maintained longstanding operational ties with ISIS-West Africa and was linked to the 2018 Dapchi abduction of more than 100 schoolgirls.

He added that intelligence records showed that between March 2015 and early 2016, al-Minuki facilitated the movement of fighters to Libya in support of ISIS operations in North Africa.

“Before pledging allegiance to ISIS in 2015, Minuki was also recognised as a prominent leader within Boko Haram.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria reiterate that this successful operation demonstrates Nigeria’s unwavering resolve to confront terrorism and deny extremist groups the ability to threaten national, regional and international security,” the statement added.

General Uba stressed that the operation underscored the importance of Nigeria-United States collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated military action in combating transnational terrorist networks.

“The Defence Headquarters commends the gallantry, professionalism and dedication of all personnel involved in the operation and appreciates the continued partnership and support of United States forces in the collective fight against terrorism.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain steadfast in ongoing operations aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, protecting civilians and ensuring lasting peace and stability across the nation and the wider region,” the statement concluded.