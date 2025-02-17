Ex-Kwara Speaker Extols Akanbi’s Professional Competence as New Chief Registrar of Supreme Court

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof. Ali Ahmad, has said that, the recent appointment of Mallam Kabir Akanbi as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria is a testament to his years of outstanding service, commitment to justice and professional excellence.

Ahmad, a constitutional lawyer, stated this in Ilorin on Tuesday in a statement he personally signed to congratulate Mallam Akanbi on his new elevation as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Akanbi, an indigene of Ilorin, was recently appointed to the exalted office by the highest Court in the country.

Prof. Ahmad noted that Akanbi had consistently demonstrated competence and integrity, making him eminently qualified for this role.

“As a proud son of Ilorin Emirate, Mall. Kabir Akanbi’s ascension to this esteemed position is not only a personal achievement but also a moment of pride for Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State.

His appointment reaffirms the fact that hard work, diligence, and commitment to duty are always rewarded,” Prof. Ahmad stated.

He further expressed confidence that Mallam Akanbi will bring competence, discipline, and innovation to his new office, ensuring the smooth administration of justice at the apex court.

Prof. Ali Ahmad congratulated Akanbi’s family, the people of Kwara State, and the legal community on this remarkable milestone, while praying for Allah’s guidance and wisdom for the new Chief Registrar as he embarks on this significant responsibility.