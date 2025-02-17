APC: Tambuwal Has No Moral Rights to Question Politicians Defecting to Our Party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, lacked the moral rights to comment on the intentions of politicians, who have defected from a crisis-ridden PDP to the ruling party.



The former governor recently asserted that no politician with conscience would join the APC.

But the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement stated that his comment described his antecedents as a serial defector.



“There remains profound wisdom in the saying that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones. That wisdom has clearly eluded Tambuwal, a notorious and vainglorious party defector.



“His comments more aptly characterised his own convoluted record of defections from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007 and back to ANPP and then off to the PDP, and decamping in 2014 to APC and finally crawling back to PDP, ignominiously, in 2018.

“By his assertions, Tambuwal’s itinerant defections were in chase of ‘stomach infrastructure’, purely self-serving and without any conscience.

“A wandering politician like Tambuwal lacks the moral turpitude to comment on the intentions of politicians who have defected from a crisis-ridden PDP to our great Party,” he said.