Obire Declares for Second Term in Delta Assembly, Lauds Gov Oborevwori 

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‎The member representing Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Benson Obire, has formerly declared his interest to run for a second term to consolidate on his achievements with a promise to surpass it in his second term if re- elected.

‎The lawmaker made the declaration at the residence of the Chairman of Warri Urhobo All Progressives Congress (APC) Leadership Council, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, who alongside other prominent party leaders and critical stakeholders in the constituency, held on Sunday 3rd of May, 2026.

‎The event, which was massively attended by party members, supporters, loyalists, family, friends and well-wishers across all the political wards in the constituency, including delegates from Ogunu/Okurode Ward and Bowen Ward who attended the event on solidarity for Hon. Obire.

‎Obire, who rose to the occasion when he took the audience through a journey of his first tenure with a summary of his scorecard, where he listed some dividends of democracy and impactful representation which has benefitted several constituents.

‎He added that within the period under review, he believes he had touched the very grassroots and commoners in the constituency through the provision of free books and school bags for learners across the public primary schools in Warri South Constituency 2, namely: Agbassa Primary School, Caveginia Primary School, Olodi Primary School, Ighogbadu Primary School, Edjeba Primary School and Ikengbuwa Primary School, amongst others.

‎He assured leaders and members of his constituency that there are other things that are currently ongoing such as provision of seats (benches and desks) for some public schools among others, adding that renovation of public primary and secondary schools will soon be underway under his recently approved constituency projects.

In his words: “I promised to significantly surpass whatever achievement I have recorded prior to this time and that a second tenure for me will usher in unprecedented dividends to the constituents.”

Obire poured encomium and hailed the performing Governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

He noted that the governor has done excellently well beyond the expectations of all Deltans with his laudable projects cut across the 25 local government areas.

The lawmaker made bold to say that his constituency has hugely benefited from these projects that are verifiable and visible for all Deltans to see, especially that of the audacious Julius Berger overleaf in Warri and Euffurun which is the first of its kind in Delta State.

He urges all and sundry to mobilize support for Governor Oborevwori, President Bola Tinubu, and all APC candidates in the forthcoming general election including the National Assembly elections and that of the state House of Assembly in particular.

‎Obire posited that Deltans would continue to enjoy the benefits of the socio-political and socio-economic reforms of the President Tinubu administration, and the gallant and brilliant performance of the working Governor of Delta State who is poised to deliver far more in his second tenure.

He further called for unity and brotherliness in this new course, while enjoining all party faithful to mobilize support for all APC candidates in the 2027 general election, as the coast was already clear for overwhelming victory for the APC at all levels.

‎The lawmaker thanked Olorogun Okumagba for his quintessential, visionary, pragmatic and inclusive leadership that has brought

‎every worthy sons and daughters of the soil together and so much hope and light to Warri South Constituency 2.

He also thanked all leaders, stakeholders, party faithful, and supporters for making out time out from their tight schedules to attend the event.

In his address, Okumagba expressed his profound appreciation to all present; particularly for the solidarity and unity of purpose.

He noted that the gathering was worth the while as Obire is a man known to be passionate about his people, adding that he would meet the expectations of the people of Warri South Constituency 2 in his second tenure.

Okumagba further urged all party members to engage in massive voter sensitization and do well to mobilize same to vote en masse for all APC candidates at all levels as a way of paying back “our indefatigable working Governor, His Excellency Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, who has brought unprecedented development and distinctive governance to Delta State”.

‎Other leaders and critical stakeholders who spoke stated that whether by consensus or direct primaries, Obire will be supported to return for a second term to represent Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly.

‎The ceremony, which had in attendance prominent figures in the Leadership Council of APC Warri Urhobos, included Okumagba,

‎Chief Vincent Okudolor, Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State, and Secretary of the Leadership Council; Chief Westham Adehor, Coordinator for Agbarha in the Leadership Council; Chief Victor Okumagba, Coordinator for Okere-Urhobo in the Leadership Council; Chief Peter Agiri, former Chairman, Warri South Local Government Council.

Others present at the event included Hon. Charlie Eshareghara, former Vice Chairman Warri South Local Government Council; Hon. Mark Ikpuri, former SSA to Governor James Ibori; Chief Femi Okumagba, SSA to the Governor of Delta State; Chief (Mrs.) Ann Gajiyovwi, Vice Chairman, APC Warri South LGA; Chief Isaac Emifoniye, SA to the Governor of Delta State;

‎Stevenson Obioru, SSA to the Governor of Delta State; Mrs. Ann Iniovosa, former Vice Chairman, Warri South Local Government Council; Emuobo Bazunu, one of the prominent leaders in Okumagba 2, Ward 12;

Festus Ukeje (a k.a June 12), SA to the Governor of Delta State; Chief Josephine, board member, SUBEB; and Mr. Dafe Ukwuware, Secretary APC Warri South LGA.