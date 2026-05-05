Ahmad Salihijo Enters Reps Race, Submits Nomination Forms Amid Strong Backing

Daji Sani in Yola

Mr. Ahmad Salihijo has formally entered the race for the House of Representatives seat for Yola North, Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency after submitting his nomination forms Monday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) office.

The submission marks a major milestone in his political journey as he seeks to move from aspiration to formal participation at the federal level. It signals the consolidation of his ambition to represent the three local government areas in the National Assembly.

Salihijo was accompanied by a large delegation of friends, family members, and well-wishers during the submission process. The turnout reflected growing grassroots support and rising confidence in his candidacy across the constituency.

Observers at the venue described the aspirant as calm but resolute. His interaction with supporters pointed to a campaign strategy built on accessibility, inclusion and direct engagement with the electorate.

The diverse crowd that accompanied him also underscored his broad appeal. Supporters cut across age groups and community segments, highlighting his ability to connect with different parts of the constituency.

His entry comes at a time of heightened political activity in Yola North, Yola South and Girei. Aspirants are positioning themselves ahead of the electoral process, and Salihijo’s move adds new momentum to an already competitive race.

With visible mobilisation and structured support behind him, political analysts say his candidacy could reshape the dynamics of the contest. His professional background and community ties are expected to feature heavily in his campaign messaging.

As the political calendar advances, attention will turn to how Salihijo articulates his legislative agenda. Stakeholders across the constituency are watching for his priorities on infrastructure, youth empowerment and federal presence.

The development moves Salihijo beyond declaration and into the formal stages of the race. It sets the stage for broader consultations and intensified grassroots outreach in the weeks ahead.

With nomination forms now submitted, Salihijo’s ambition to represent Yola North, Yola South and Girei at the green chamber has entered a decisive phase.