Firm Hails Tinubu for Signing DICON Act, Says Nigeria Capable of Attaining Self-sufficiency in Military Hardware

A Nigerian firm, DICON Gray Insignia, has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the amended Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act, which allows for the local manufacturing and storage of military hardware.

The firm also praised the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), and other relevant government agencies in the security and defence sector for their efforts to develop the local market for security equipment manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported military hardware, which comes at a huge cost.

In a statement at the weekend, the Managing Director/CEO of DICON Gray Insignia, Mr. Bem Ibrahim Garba, said President Tinubu has demonstrated bold leadership by ensuring that the vast foreign exchange spent on importing weapons is redirected toward initiatives that enhance the livelihood of Nigerians.

He stated that DICON Gray Insignia is ready to offer its technical expertise to ensure that, as the giant of Africa, Nigeria no longer remains at the mercy of countries that profit from exporting weapons to the highest bidders.

Garba described the amendment of the DICON Act by the National Assembly and its signing by President Tinubu as a game changer that will have significant security and economic benefits for the country.

Highlighting the far-reaching impact of the Act, he emphasised that local manufacturing of defense equipment will strengthen the naira, as transactions will be conducted in local currency rather than in foreign exchange.

Furthermore, he noted that the usual delays in military procurement – where orders can take up to a year before delivery – will be eliminated.

He stated: “This is a huge win for our country. We will no longer need to export massive amounts of foreign exchange to international markets, nor will we have to endure long waiting periods to supply our military and security forces. The order and delivery gap will now be closed.

“Our young people will be exposed to new technical skills, empowering them with meaningful employment opportunities and reducing pressure on the labor market. Training them to manufacture these tools is in the best interest of our nation.”

Garba also expressed profound gratitude to the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru; the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry for their visionary leadership in prioritising Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

He further highlighted that local manufacturing will not only serve Nigeria but also benefit neighboring West African countries, many of which rely on imported military hardware to combat insecurity.

Experts have applauded the DICON Gray Insignia partnership, viewing it as a strategic shift in Nigeria’s defense procurement policy – one that prioritises technology transfer and local production over foreign dependency.

President Tinubu’s administration has made local manufacturing of defence equipment a key policy focus, leveraging strategic collaborations with both foreign and local partners through DICON as the central platform.