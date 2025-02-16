Aisha Achimugu Inaugurates Bodex Media Studio as ‘Talks with Bodex’ Podcast is Officially Unveiled

A respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Aisha Achimugu, has inaugurated the Bodex Media Studio in Lagos. The inauguration marks a new era for digital storytelling and media innovation.

A statement at the weekend said Achimugu praised Florence Bodex Hungbo, the visioner behind Bodex Media Studio and the CEO of Bodex Group. She commended her for her relentless efforts in driving media excellence.

The event also marked the grand unveiling of the “Talks With Bodex” podcast, a new platform dedicated to engaging discussions with industry leaders, changemakers, and everyday individuals, making extraordinary moves.

Hosted by Florence Bodex Hungbo, the statement said the podcast promises insightful, entertaining, and thought-provoking conversations on entrepreneurship, social impact, and digital trends.

Expressing her gratitude, Bodex shared her excitement for the new journey ahead. According to her, “Having Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Achimugu commission this studio is an honour. She embodies excellence, leadership, and positive impact, which aligns with the vision we have for Bodex Media Studio and the “Talks With Bodex” podcast. This is just the beginning, and we are ready to create powerful content that informs, educates, and entertains.”