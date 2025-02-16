  • Sunday, 16th February, 2025

Aisha Achimugu Inaugurates Bodex Media Studio as ‘Talks with Bodex’ Podcast is Officially Unveiled

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

A respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Aisha Achimugu, has inaugurated the Bodex Media Studio in Lagos. The inauguration marks a new era for digital storytelling and media innovation.

A statement at the weekend said Achimugu praised Florence Bodex Hungbo, the visioner behind Bodex Media Studio and the CEO of Bodex Group. She commended her for her relentless efforts in driving media excellence.

The event also marked the grand unveiling of the “Talks With Bodex” podcast, a new platform dedicated to engaging discussions with industry leaders, changemakers, and everyday individuals, making extraordinary moves.
Hosted by Florence Bodex Hungbo, the statement said the podcast promises insightful, entertaining, and thought-provoking conversations on entrepreneurship, social impact, and digital trends.

Expressing her gratitude, Bodex shared her excitement for the new journey ahead. According to her, “Having Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Achimugu commission this studio is an honour. She embodies excellence, leadership, and positive impact, which aligns with the vision we have for Bodex Media Studio and the “Talks With Bodex” podcast. This is just the beginning, and we are ready to create powerful content that informs, educates, and entertains.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.