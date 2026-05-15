God Raised Me From Party Girl to Become Apostle, Says Belema Abili

Apostle Belema Abili, a.k.a Queen Belemzy, US-based Nigerian evangelist, has recounted her journey from being a celebrated party-goer and showbiz promoter in the United States to a minister of the gospel, adding that “if God could transform my life, He can transform Nigeria.”

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja to announce ongoing evangelistic outreaches of her ministry in parts of Nigeria, the cleric shared her transformational journey into a divine assignment that is acclaimed for bringing salvation, healing and restoration to many across the globe, especially through online ministations.

Recalling her salvation experience and call into ministry, the passionate preacher said,” Back home in Nigeria, I was singing in choir, but I wasn’t saved, until I joined my parents in the United States.

“Then in the US, I became very popular as a beautiful party girl, I used to bring celebrities and movie stars from Nigeria and Ghana and host them in Houston.

“That is how I was known all over Houston, but my life was a mess; it looked perfect in the pictures, but I was living a fake life,I mean that fake celebrity lifestyle.”

The preacher added that “ at a time my left eye was in bad shape with retinal detachment as a result of domestic abuse from a failed marriage, and I have to move into my parents’ house with my son.”

According to her, “but God showed me mercy and saved me, and on August 21, 2016, I got filled with the Holy Ghost. I started to speak in tongues, and it was so intense for days; it was there my transformation began.”

Speaking about her divine call into ministry, the founder of Queen Belemzy Ministries-School of Power said “I spoke in tongues for a while, and I heard a voice say pick up your phone and record, and I came live on Facebook.and people thought I was crazy”.

She added that “I went to sleep the next day and I heard a voice said go online and preach, and I said I don’t know how to preach. Then He said don’t worry, I will help you.I then picked up my phone ,came online, and started preaching.”

The cleric said that encounter birthed an online ministry spanning over a decade, reaching audiences around the world with the message of salvation, restoration, healing and deliverance, with a large number of followers, particularly young people.

According to her, “God turned my mess into a message of healing to the wounded and down-casted around the world, and I have been to over 20 countries with this message of divine transformation”.

On her current mission to her fatherland, the Rivers State-born preacher said she was in the country by the leading of God to contribute her quota to the moral and spiritual rebirth of Nigeria.

According to Abili, her ministry is having a series of evangelistic outreaches in parts of the country, bringing healing, restoration and revival to the land.

“God told me Nigeria needs healing, and remember He said if my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and turn from their sins, then I will forgive them and heal their land.

“Let me tell you, Nigeria can be healed, it doesn’t matter if they are Muslims or Christians, they all will serve and listen to God,” she said.

Speaking on the current security and economic challenges facing the country,Apostle Belemzy urged political and religious leaders in Nigeria to embrace godliness, emphasizing that virtues of selflessness, accountability, and fear of God are needed for genuine national peace and prosperity.

She therefore urged leaders at all levels to prioritise public good and a commitment to improving the welfare of the people rather than personal enrichments.

The cleric said,”I want to be free to walk around in my country like I used to before I moved to America, this insecurity is too much.Our leaders need to have the fear of God so they will do things to help the people, and not to enrich themselves.”

“The followers too need to embrace God, everybody needs the fear of God, and a renewed mind, beyond religion.” she added.