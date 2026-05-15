Tambuwal Steps Back from Local Politics to Mentor Young Leaders, Endorses Malami-Yabo as Successor in Senate

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has endorsed Faruk Malami-Yabo as his political successor in Senate while announcing his gradual withdrawal from active local political engagements. The announcement was made Friday during a strategic stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto, attended by party loyalists, community leaders, youth representatives and political associates.

Tambuwal described Malami-Yabo as “a committed, capable and visionary leader” with the competence and integrity needed to sustain progressive leadership in Sokoto State and beyond. He said the endorsement was based on the need to strengthen democratic values and ensure continuity in governance.

According to the former governor, experienced leaders must deliberately create space for emerging voices and fresh ideas in Nigeria’s political space. “Leadership is not about personal ambition alone; it is about continuity, service and preparing others to carry the torch,” Tambuwal stated.

He expressed full confidence in Malami-Yabo’s ability to provide purposeful leadership and unite the people for greater progress. Tambuwal added that stepping back from frontline local politics does not mean retirement from public service, but rather a shift toward mentorship, guidance and nation-building initiatives.

Faruk Malami-Yabo, responding to the endorsement, thanked Tambuwal for the confidence reposed in him. He described the former governor as “a political mentor, bridge-builder and symbol of selfless leadership,” and pledged to uphold values of inclusiveness, accountability and people-oriented governance.

Political observers have called the development a significant moment in Sokoto’s political landscape, signaling a generational shift and renewed focus on leadership succession and unity. The event ended with stakeholders urging sustained peace, cooperation and support for nurturing competent young leaders.

Stakeholders said the move should advance democratic ideals and socio-economic development across the state, as Tambuwal transitions into a mentorship role aimed at empowering young Nigerians to take active part in governance and leadership.