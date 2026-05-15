AMVCA Winners Take ‘A Seat at the Don’s Table’

Winners at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards were spotlighted through ‘The Don’s Table’, an initiative powered by Don Julio Tequila as part of the brand’s sponsorship of this year’s ceremony.

Held in Lagos, the initiative formed one of the highlights of the AMVCA evening, bringing together award winners for conversations centred on storytelling, discipline and the growing influence of African film and television.

Hosted by Uti Nwachukwu, ‘The Don’s Table’ featured some of the night’s biggest winners, including Uzor Arukwe, who won the Best Actor category. Arukwe, popularly known as ‘Odogwu’, received loud applause from guests at the event following the announcement of his win.

The Best Supporting Actress award went to Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, recognised for her performances across film and television, while My Father’s Shadow emerged as Best Film of the Year.

Producers Funmbi Ogunbawo and Wale Davis were recognised for the project, which industry observers say reflects the increasing global visibility of African storytelling.

As part of the presentation, winners received engraved bottles of Don Julio 1942 in commemoration of their achievements.

The evening also featured a toast led by Bovi Ugboma, host of the 2026 AMVCA, as guests celebrated the continued growth of the continent’s entertainment industry.

On the red carpet, actress Uche Montana was named Fashion Icon of the Night in a custom outfit by Tubo Bereni inspired by the imagery of a phoenix.

The Best Supporting Actress presentation was carried out by Ose Osundeko, Head of Media and Content at SWC Africa, alongside Montana.

With its presence at this year’s AMVCA, Don Julio Tequila aligned itself with conversations around excellence, creativity and the evolving global influence of African entertainment, using the platform to celebrate the filmmakers, actors and storytellers shaping the industry’s future.