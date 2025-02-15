Dichotomy: FG Urged to Allow Polytechnics Run Degree Programmes

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has urged the federal government to allow polytechnics to run degree programmes in order to eliminate the longstanding dichotomy between Bachelor of Science (BSC) and Higher National Diploma (HND) qualifications.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Mukhail Akinde, believes that by providing polytechnics with the opportunity to run degree programmes, the government can pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable education system in Nigeria.

Akinde spoke yesterday, at a news conference on the 22nd Convocation Ceremony and 45th Founders’ Day Anniversary of the institution.

He noted that allowing polytechnics to run degree programmes would equally bridge the gap between theoretical and practical knowledge.

Akinde, while commenting on the country’s economic situation, suggested massive investment in polytechnic education, arguing that that is the only way to solve Nigeria’s economic setback.

According to the rector, Nigeria’s current economic upheaval can be blamed on the poor funding of polytechnic, stressing the capability of technical education to solve the nation’s problems.

He said, “We are where we are today because we are not investing in polytechnic education. For instance, we have made so many inventions that can add value to our economy but we cannot get them to the industry because we don’t have the support.

“If we want to change the narrative in this country, we must fund polytechnic education and give support to the president. Also, any country that wants to experience reasonable success must invest in electricity.

“In fairness to the current administration, President Bola Tinubu is doing excellently. His policies are working and we are seeing industries which have died in the past coming alive. So many aviation companies left this country in the past but we see them returning under Tinubu’s government. This shows that the economy is working again under him.”

On the programmes lined up for the week-long ceremony, the rector named the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun as the Guest Lecturer for the Convocation Ceremony.

He also said that the academic board of the polytechnic had carefully selected three awardees, including the Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo for a special award.

“We have carefully chosen the convocation lecturer, who is the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and he would speak on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Academic board was very meticulous in scrutinizing the three awardees. We have carefully selected Hon. Minister of Aviation Festus keyamo (SAN).”