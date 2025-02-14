Makinde: Delivering Democracy Dividends Via Infrastructural Development

Kemi Olaitan reports that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is out to deliver dividends of democracy with current moves by his administration to change the narrative about the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan.

For Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, one major task he has set for himself since he assumed office over five years ago is moving the state from the level that it had found itself under past administrations to one that will be a source of envy to other states in terms of making it a hub for investment.

While the governor has continued to endear himself to the people of the pacesetter state due to massive infrastructural development such as good roads and housing estates, the administration under his leadership has turned its focus towards the upgrading of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, to international standard in order to bring significant benefits not only to the people of the state but also to the entire Southwest region of the country and delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The governor determined to make this a reality started with key infrastructure improvements aimed at revitalising the airport and enhancing its services such as transformative upgrades to the road network leading to the airport, including converting the outer Old Ife Road through the airport area into a dual carriageway which greatly improved accessibility and comfort for travellers.

Others include the renovation of the airport’s fire service building, donation of a modern fire truck, facilitation of the construction of an aviation storage tank and aircraft fuelling facility, which was developed by the private oil firm BOVAS and Co. Limited to ensure that the airport can cater for aircraft that require more fuel to reach their next destination, removing a significant logistical barrier for airlines.

Makinde was however to set process in motion late last year with the ground-breaking ceremony for the upgrading of runway facility at the SLA Airport, which was awarded to Messrs Craneburg with the project expected to be delivered in 12 months. The governor at the event, said the decision to upgrade the airport was taken based on data and logic, adding that it is a strategic investment that includes a first and second phase that will culminate into the upgrading of the airport, the runway, airfield lighting, terminal and other critical facilities.

His words, “Let me specially thank the members of the committee, who worked on the project in the last six weeks to make it possible for the official groundbreaking ceremony to take place today. Some people do not think that upgrading this airport at this time is a good idea, but the decision to upgrade this airport to international standard is based on data and logic. In the next twelve months, this project will be delivered. I will push the envelope.

“This airport will connect Oyo State to a global market. It will improve ease of doing business, bringing investments into agribusiness, manufacturing and technology sectors and positioning Ibadan as a true regional business hub.”

The governor also listed MRO and cargo facilities as some of the features the upgraded airport would parade, describing the project as a strategic investment that would be delivered on time and within budget.

“This is the first phase; the groundbreaking is the first phase. The second phase is the terminal itself. Once we do the runway and air-field lighting, we will have the terminal and they will be delivered about the same time. We don’t want to wait. After this groundbreaking, the committee will be working to kick-start the process that would ensure that complementary projects within the airport are also going to start”, he added.

Chairman of the Airport Upgrade Committee, Mr. Bimbo Adekanmbi, while outlining the key improvements to expect, said the runway, which currently measures 2,400 meters, will be extended to 3,000 meters, with its shoulders widened from 45 to 60 meters to accommodate larger aircraft, stating that it will also include the installation of advanced lighting systems to enable night-time operations while the apron will be expanded to 56,250 square meters, creating parking space for up to six Airbus A330 aircraft and ensuring a 7.5-meter clearance for Class E aircraft.

The Site Engineer, Craneburg Construction, Oliver Makhlouf, who explained the success so far recorded on the upgrade of the airport runway, disclosed that there will be introduction of a third taxiway link in accordance to international standards while new airfield lighting CAT-2 will be installed.

He listed other benefits of the upgrading of the runway to include improvement on the capacity to receive heavier aircraft, introduction of 7.5 m width shoulders on both sides to increase the width from 23m width in order to extend the end of runway safety area and making the runway structure to accommodate the international aircraft load.

To further show his commitment to making the airport one of the best in the country, Governor Makinde two weeks ago commenced the second phase of the upgrade with a foundation laying ceremony of the new inter­national terminal building which is expected to span 18 months and in line with his vision of redefining the aviation land­scape for opportunities that would engender growth and connectivity to the world.

Adekanmbi who performed the foundation laying ceremony on behalf of Makinde, gave an overview of the proj­ect and its viability, affirming that the effort is another giant leap forward and a crucial com­ponent of the airport upgrade plan. He noted that the new terminal building represented a major transformation and a testament to the unwavering vision and exceptional lead­ership of Makinde, maintaining that it will ease the flow of passengers, boost the airports cargo handling capacity and position the Airport as a top-tier facility in Nigeria.

He said, “Today, we embark on a remarkable journey that will redefine the aviation land­scape of this region, opening up new horizons of opportu­nity, growth, connectivity- the commencement of the con­struction of a new terminal building at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport. This event represents not only the start of a major transformation but also a testament to the unwav­ering vision and exceptional leadership of our Governor Seyi Makinde.

“This initiative goes be­yond just expanding capacity; it is about creating a modern, efficient, and world-class air­port that enhances the over­all travel experience while driving economic growth, attracting investments, and empowering the people of Oyo State. With Governor Ma­kinde at the helm, the vision of a fully integrated, globally competitive airport is becom­ing a reality.

“Oyo State Government remains steadfast in its dedica­tion to improving infrastruc­ture, fostering economic op­portunities, and ensuring sustainable development for all. Through projects like this, we are not only investing in physical struc­tures but also in the future prosperity and well-being of our citizens.”

For watchers of events in the pace setter state, there is no doubt that when completed, the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, will boost economic activities in Oyo State and the entire South West es­pecially in the area of tourism, hospitality, housing, transporta­tion and social activities such as night life, among others, as well as providing ease of doing busi­ness for both foreign and indig­enous investors in the state and the region at large.

However time would tell whether Makinde would be able to complete all the projects started in the airport which was inaugurated by late former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas in 1982, since the country would soon move into season of politicking with the various elected officials expected to mark two years in office in about three months time