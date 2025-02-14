  • Friday, 14th February, 2025

Bama Emirates Has Rich Historical Heritage, Says ex-Gov Sheriff

A former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has extolled the values of the Bama Emirates council in Borno State, describing it as rich in history.

Sheriff, who is the Galadima of Dikwa and a distinguished chieftain of the ruling party APC, disclosed this when he attended the prestigious presentation of the staff of office to the Shehu of Bama in Bama town, recently.

Senator Sheriff congratulated His Royal Highness, Shehu Umar Kyari Umar El-Kanemi, on his swearing-in as the new Shehu of Bama Emirate Council.

He acknowledged Bama Emirate as one of the four esteemed first-class emirates in Borno State, renowned for its rich historical traditions, cultural heritage, and significant contributions to the state’s development.

He noted that some of the traditions showcased during the event, highlights the emirate’s enduring legacy.

The ceremony was attended by top politicians, traditional rulers from Nigeria and abroad, and other dignitaries. Notable attendees included high-ranking government officials, esteemed members of the APC, and respected traditional leaders from various parts of the country.

Finally, Senator Sheriff offered heartfelt prayers for lasting peace, prosperity, and stability in Bama Emirate, Borno State, and Nigeria as a whole. He expressed his deepest desire for the well-being and happiness of the people.

