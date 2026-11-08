Defence Minister Calls for Reintroduction of Modernised Tollgates to Track Criminals, Safeguard Lives

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has called for the strategic reinstatement of modernised, technology-driven tollgates across the nation’s major highways, describing them as critical non-kinetic security infrastructure essential for tracking criminal elements and safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

He stated that tollgates serve as vital security checkpoints globally and should be re-established under a modernised framework.

According to a statement by the Minister of Defence’s Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister stressed that the removal and destruction of tollgates across the country was a strategic mistake.

General Musa made this call while participating as a panellist at the Abuja Round Table, tagged ‘Promise to Proof: The Renewed Hope Conversation,’ during a session focused on ‘Safe to Farm, Travel and Trade: Protecting Lives and Livelihoods in Every Community.’

He said: “With modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and automation, toll collection no longer requires cash transactions. Automated systems can instantly capture vehicle registration numbers, track vehicular movements across interstate corridors, and seamlessly trace or apprehend suspects.”

The minister noted that while tollgates faced operational abuses in the past, modern technological integration eliminates those vulnerabilities, positioning automated tolling as a formidable non-kinetic security tool.

Musa also highlighted the urgent need for a streamlined, foolproof national identification system to address the broader challenges of national security.

He stressed that integrating unique identification numbers, facial recognition and biometric data is vital for verifying records and eliminating identity ambiguity.

According to the minister, establishing a comprehensive and centralised digital identification architecture will effectively close persistent security loopholes and enhance real-time intelligence gathering across the federation.

On military deployment, he clarified that while the constitutional mandate of the Armed Forces of Nigeria is to defend the nation’s territorial integrity, the military legitimately steps in to support internal security when challenges exceed the capacity of the police.

However, Musa expressed deep concern over personnel fatigue resulting from prolonged internal deployments.

“Our troops have spent years deployed across regions such as the North-west, away from their families and loved ones,” he observed.

He reiterated that active measures are underway to strengthen police recruitment, training and operational capacity.

The overarching objective is to build a robust civil policing system that will enable the military to gradually withdraw, return to barracks and rest, shifting the national security apparatus from reactive measures to a proactive stance ahead of 2027.

He stressed that Nigeria’s greatest strength lies in its unity, asserting that the country’s primary challenge is not a shortage of resources or firepower, but internal divisions and a lack of cohesion among citizens.