NNPC Seeks End to Oil, Power Assets Vandalism, Partners Northern Artistes

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday reiterated that the incessant vandalism of key national assets, including oil and gas pipelines, power plants, and energy installations pose a severe threat to the economy and overall development of the country.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, made the remarks at a workshop/engagement session with selected Kannywood Artistes in Abuja.

Soneye stated that as powerful influencers whose voices shape public opinion, the artistes use their platforms to advocate for the protection of national assets, particularly those managed by NNPC.

He said the meeting with prominent members of Kannywood was to strengthen stakeholder relationships and support initiatives aimed at providing energy solutions for Nigerians.

The event featured top Kannywood stars such as Sani Danja, Rahma Sadau, Hadiza Gabon, Adam Zango, Mansurah Isah, Umar Sheriff, and many other actors and actresses from the north.

“Vandalism of critical infrastructure—including oil and gas pipelines, power plants, and energy installations—poses a severe threat to our economy, national security, and overall development. We must all play our part in educating the public about the dangers of such acts. As respected figures in society, you have the influence to drive this message home,” the NNPC spokesman stated.

According to him, the NNPC is at the heart of Nigeria’s energy security, standing as one of the major contributors to the national grid, explaining that its commitment to power generation was evident in NNPC’s investments in key facilities.

Currently, he noted that NNPC operates the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant, a wholly owned facility providing essential electricity to the region and co-owns two major power plants—Afam VI and Okpai 1 & 2—with a combined installed capacity of 1,132 megawatts.

“These facilities play a crucial role in ensuring stable electricity supply to homes, industries, and businesses across the country. Now, imagine if these critical assets were damaged or destroyed by vandals—entire communities would be plunged into darkness, businesses would suffer, and the economy would take a devastating hit. This is why we need your voices to amplify this message,” Soneye added.

He stated that NNPC was fully committed to driving Nigeria’s energy sustainability and economic growth, but said it cannot do it alone, underscoring the need for partnership in raising awareness and fostering a culture of responsibility and patriotism among Nigerians.

“Under the leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, the NNPC management team has implemented strategic actions that have significantly enhanced the security of our national assets, delivering unprecedented results never before seen in the sector.

“These achievements have been made possible through the visionary leadership and unwavering support of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu,” he stated.

The NNPC also extended its appreciation to the chief of defence staff, the military, and all law enforcement agencies for their dedication and commitment to safeguarding the nation’s critical infrastructure.